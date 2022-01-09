São Paulo seeks Luan’s reserve in the market, but may have a homemade solution

São Paulo is still looking for reinforcements to improve its performance on the field compared to the end of the 2021 season. Even with the São Paulo title in the first half, the team plummeted in quality and ended up fighting until the last rounds against relegation to the second division.

In this sense, after getting Muricy Ramalho and Rogério Ceni’s “fico”, the board is looking for reinforcements to meet the coach’s requests and has already announced the arrivals of Alisson, Jandrei and Rafinha, in addition to having everything set to have the steering wheel Patrick, do Internacional, for two seasons. But the idea is to bring in at least one or two more players.

In addition to the fast player in attack, Ceni wants a first defensive midfielder who is tall and has good ball output. The club even negotiated with Jailson, ex-Grêmio, but Palmeiras took the lead and announced the athlete last Friday (7). In addition, the arrival of Rodrigo Dourado is being studied, but a homemade solution is in sight.

In conversations about planning, Rogério Ceni learned that Diego Costa played for a long time as the first defensive midfielder in the youth categories. If the reinforcement for the role does not arrive, the coach should test it in the Campeonato Paulista, where he intends to run the squad well, especially at the beginning of the season so as not to have physical problems. The young man had minutes with Fernando Diniz and Crespo, however he lost space in 2021.