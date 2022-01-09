Saudi princess released after three years of detention

Saudi authorities released a Princess and her daughter, detained without charge for nearly three years in the capital, a human rights organization reported on Saturday (8). Basmah Bint Saud, a 57-year-old businesswoman, was arrested in March 2019. In April 2020, she begged King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to release her for health reasons.

The princess “and her daughter Suhud […] were released,” the organization ALQST for Human Rights said on Twitter. “She did not receive the medical care she needed against potentially fatal conditions,” the group said. The type of illness she suffered was not revealed.

“At no time during her detention were charges brought against her,” he added. Saudi authorities did not comment on the case.

Princess Basmah was held just before a trip to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to the family. Prince Mohamed bin Salmán has been considered a reformer since being appointed by his father, King Salmán, in June 2017.

Since then, he has ordered several reforms, such as allowing women to drive or relaxing the rules that give men authority over women in their families. But authorities have also campaigned against critics of power and potential opponents, from churchgoers to women’s rights activists, even when it comes to members of the royal family.

Princess Basmah was being held in Al Hair prison, where several political prisoners are held. In written testimony sent at United Nations in 2020, which AFP had access to, her family claimed that the princess had been detained in large part because of her “open criticism of abuses” committed in Saudi Arabia.

In March 2020, the royal guard detained the brother and nephew of King Salman, accused of having fomented a coup against the crown prince, according to several sources.

See too

Films

Sidney Poitier in five films

Fun

Game Station and Power-Kon kick off January vacation