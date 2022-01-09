Scientists observe red supergiant star moments before explosion

Photo: Internet reproduction.

For the first time, astronomers were able to observe a red giant star before its explosion;

Using a telescope in Hawaii, a team of scientists has observed and gathered information from the star since 2020;

For the researcher responsible for the research, the event is an advance in the understanding of what massive stars do before they die.

For scientists, it is easier to watch the various and confusing star explosions than to see the period that precedes them. However, astronomers were able to observe for the first time a red giant star moments before it turned into a supernova.

Using a telescope in Hawaii, a team of scientists managed to piece together observations of a red supergiant star in the summer of 2020.

The same sphere died in a supernova named (SN) 2020tlf. Staff members defined it as one of the most intriguing of its kind.

Wynn Jacobson-Galán, a graduate astronomy researcher at the National Science Foundation, University of California, Berkeley, and lead author of the new study reporting the results of the explosion, says the event is a breakthrough in understanding the moments prior to the death of the star.

It’s the first time you’ve seen a red supergiant star explode. The sphere contained about ten times the mass of the Sun, and was found about 120 million light years from Earth in galaxy NGC 5731.

The new research gathered observations of the region and the supernova itself made by several telescopes, which began the analysis in 2020, observing the site for a period of a year after the explosion.

Astronomers now hope to observe other red supergiants before the eruption, in order to better understand the final days before the supernova.

