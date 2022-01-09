Secret budget guarantees R$ 41.6 million to former Flamengo player NGO – Politics

Former prominent player at Flamengo, today businessman Leonardo da Silva Moura, the Leo Moura, became champion of funds received from the Federal Government’s Special Secretariat for Sports with an entity that promotes soccer training for children and teenagers. A total of R$41.6 million were released to the institute that bears the name of the former athlete in the last two years, as indicated by politicians allied with Planalto. More than a third (36.5%) of the amount was sent via secret budget, a practice revealed by the state and used by the president Jair Bolsonaro to allocate billions of reais of public money to a group of congressmen without clear criteria, in exchange for support in Congress.

The sponsors of the payments to the NGO are, mainly, the Pocket Member Luiz Lima (PSL-RJ) and David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), former president of the Senate.

The amount allocated to Instituto Léo Moura between 2020 and 2021 is almost double the amount sent to the Brazilian Confederation of School Sports (CBD), which ranks second, with R$ 27.5 million. It also surpasses what was sent to Olympic sports confederations, such as the Water Sports Confederation (BRL 9.1 million), Gymnastics (BRL 8.4 million), Volleyball (BRL 8.4 million) and Boxing (BRL $7.1 million).

The investment of R$41.6 million in an NGO is considered extraordinary by experts in sports management heard by the state. The Ministry of Citizenship, to which the Special Secretariat for Sports is linked, says that the resources were indicated by parliamentarians, with mandatory execution, that is, without the government being able to choose who to send to.

Questioned, both Alcolumbre and Luiz Lima defended the importance of the project and denied irregularities. Both electorally exploit the initiative by having their images displayed on banners and in events to publicize the activities carried out.

The institute’s main action is a soccer school project called Passaporte para Vitória, which, according to the organization, serves 6,600 young people from 5 to 15 years old in Rio and Amapá – the plan is to expand to 30,000. Entries are made in order of arrival, without social criteria.

The money is used to maintain spaces and pay employees, in addition to buying soccer shoes, shin guards, uniforms and even a special type of parachute used in training to give resistance to athletes, at R$ 80 a unit – on the internet it is possible find a similar item for R$54. In all, 1,600 parachutes cost R$128 thousand.

Last year, Amapá received 20 schools with transfers from Alcolumbre, who allocated R$ 15 million to the entity via a rapporteur’s amendment – ​​the basis of the secret budget. Only in the capital, Macapá, there are four units. Léo Moura was in town when the activities began, in July, and posed for photos with the senator, who posted the images on his Facebook.

The transfers to the institute, however, started before, through amendments by deputy Luiz Lima, former Olympic swimmer and former national secretary of Sport in the government of Michel Temer. In 2020, Lima sent R$5.2 million to fund 15 centers in Rio, each with the capacity to serve up to 300 children. The photo and name of the deputy appear on a Passport to Vitória banner on a social network.

THE state he was in two of the units last Thursday, one in Teresópolis (RJ) and the other in Macapá. In the first, activities have been suspended since November and those responsible said they are still awaiting the release of funds to resume classes.

There is only one soccer field in the place with less than half the official dimensions, without markings and grass only on the sides. According to neighbors who did not want to be identified, two beacons without a net, also non-standard, and a container were the only improvements brought by the project to the field, which already existed.

In Macapá, in turn, a small group of children participated in the activities on Thursday morning in a field made of synthetic grass, well maintained, with new railings and lighting, on the edge of the Santa Inês district, near the center.

The NGO ended 2021 having used only R$ 5 million from the federal funds that had effectively fallen into its account. Despite this, new contributions are on the way. On December 23, the president of the Léo Moura Institute, Adolfo Luiz Costa, sent an official letter to the general rapporteur of the Budget, senator Márcio Bittar (PSL-AC), asking for the release of another R$ 7.032 million, “in view of the social importance and reach of this work”. According to Léo Moura, the additional money, which has not yet been released due to bureaucratic reasons, was also intermediated by Alcolumbre to Amapá.

The BRL 41.6 million in transfers to Instituto Léo Moura represent 11% of the BRL 374.7 million allocated by the National Sports Department since 2019 for sports projects. The figure exceeds the investment that 24 States and the Federal District made, individually, in sport, in 2020. Only Bahia and São Paulo invested more resources, according to data obtained by the NGO Contas Abertas at the request of state.

The amount invested in the organization of the former Flamengo side is “extraordinary”, in the opinion of Katia Rúbio, a professor at the Faculty of Education at USP. “It’s almost a third of the Brazilian Olympic Committee’s public budget, and far beyond what big federations receive. This is strange”, said the coordinator of the USP Olympic Studies Group.

For the ex-minister of Sports Ricardo Leyser, the concentration of resources in the NGO is part of the context of the extinction of the Ministry of Sports and the weakening of public policies for sport and leisure. “You end up attributing to entities that do not have significant sporting relevance on the national scene a leading role.”

Alcolumbre justifies that, in addition to serving children and teenagers in all municipalities in Amapá, the project generates jobs. The senator also said that the general rapporteur’s amendments are provided for in the budget laws and have “complete transparency”. “The Legislative and the Judiciary have already reached a consensus on improving the legislation, ensuring greater control and social participation.”

Deputy Luiz Lima, in turn, stated that his connection with the project is old and that the Passaporte Para Vitória brand was even created by his chief of staff and later associated with the Léo Moura Institute. / COLLABORATED MÁRCIO DOLZAN