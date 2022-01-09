See consumption of the 5 best selling cars in 2021

The Fiat Strada pickup was the best-selling vehicle in 2021, overtaking the Chevrolet Onix hatchback, which led the ranking for six consecutive years.

With fuel prices still soaring, consumption is a criterion to be considered when purchasing a car.

It is not by chance, of the five leading cars in terms of number of licenses over the past year, most provide low consumption.

Highlight for the Onix, which occupies fifth place in the sales ranking and, in configurations with 1.0 aspirated engine, can reach averages of 13.9 km/l in the city and 16.7 km/l on the road, fueled with gasoline.

The consumption data cited are provided by the PBE (Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program), of Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology).

The initiative assesses the energy efficiency of automobiles and light commercial vehicles sold in Brazil and informs consumption averages through a sticker on the windshield of zero-kilometer units. This information is also available for consultation on the Inmetro website.

Based on PBE measurements, check the fuel consumption of the best sellers in 2021. The list considers the version with the lowest consumption of each model. If there is more than one configuration with the same averages, the one with the lowest suggested price is considered.

How Inmetro’s consumption assessment is carried out

The PBE measures energy consumption in MJ/km (megajoules per kilometer) and also in km/l of the models sold here.

In other words, it assesses the necessary energy expenditure for a given car to get around.

The measurement follows a standardized consumption test, under controlled conditions, attributing a grade ranging from “A” for the most efficient models to “E” for the least efficient.

