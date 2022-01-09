See the ANP survey posts that have the lowest regular gasoline prices in Fortaleza | Ceará

The price of a liter of regular gasoline surveyed at stations, between January 2 and this Saturday (8), by the National Oil and Gas Agency (ANP) varies between R$ 6,350 and R$ 6,990. The 10 lowest values ​​in the survey range from R$ 6,350 and R$ 6,390 in the Vila Peri, Benfica, Parangaba, Serrinha, Itaperi and Messejana neighborhoods. (see table below)

The lowest value per liter of regular gasoline found among the surveyed stations was R$ 6,350, in Bairro Vila Peri. The largest is found in Bairro Messejana (R$ 6.390)

Check below the 10 gas stations with the most affordable price per liter of gasoline.

Gasoline price in Fortaleza

EstablishmentAddressNeighborhoodValueCollection date
JZ Comercial de Petroleo LtdaAvenida Osório de Paiva, 1632Vila Peri6,35001/04/2022
Cauipe Reseller de Petroleo LtdaAvenida Carapinima, 1756Benfica6,35001/04/2022
Cigla Comercio Retail of Petroleum Derivatives Ltda – MeAvenida Dede Brasil, 1555Parangaba6,37001/04/2022
Parajana Comercial de Petroleo Derivatives LtdaAvenida Doutor Silas Muguba, 3485saw6,37001/04/2022
Ultra Petroleum LtdAvenida dos Expedicionarios, 8710saw6,37901/04/2022
Cauipe Reseller de Petroleo LtdaAvenida Dede Brasil, 1530Itaperi6,37901/04/2022
GA Commerce of Petroleum Derivatives LtdaJournalist Tomaz Coelho Avenue, 410Messina6,39001/04/2022
Quatro Rodas Gas Station LtdaRua Pergentino Maia, 177Messina6,39001/04/2022
JP Comercio Varejista de Combustiveis LtdaRua Doutor Pergentino Maia, 808Messina6,39001/04/2022
Giofar Comercio de Derivados de Petroleo LtdaRua Frei Cirilo, 3889 AMessina6,39001/04/2022

Gasoline and ethanol prices at service stations decline during the week

Gasoline and ethanol prices dropped in the first week of this year at gas stations in the country, according to a survey released this Friday (7) by the ANP.

The ANP’s weekly survey shows that the average price of a liter of fuel went from R$ 6.618 to R$ 6.596 last week for this one, which represents a drop of 0.33%.

In the case of ethanol, the ANP reported a reduction of 0.24% in pump prices in the same period, from R$ 5.063 to R$ 5.051. Diesel rose from BRL 5.336 to BRL 5.344, an advance of 0.15%.

Last year, the average price of gasoline rose 46%, ethanol rose 58% and diesel rose 45%.

Ethanol has highest among fuels in 2021

