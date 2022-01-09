See the ANP survey posts that have the lowest regular gasoline prices in Fortaleza | Ceará

The price of a liter of regular gasoline surveyed at stations, between January 2 and this Saturday (8), by the National Oil and Gas Agency (ANP) varies between R$ 6,350 and R$ 6,990. The 10 lowest values ​​in the survey range from R$ 6,350 and R$ 6,390 in the Vila Peri, Benfica, Parangaba, Serrinha, Itaperi and Messejana neighborhoods. ( see table below )

The lowest value per liter of regular gasoline found among the surveyed stations was R$ 6,350, in Bairro Vila Peri. The largest is found in Bairro Messejana (R$ 6.390)

Check below the 10 gas stations with the most affordable price per liter of gasoline.

Gasoline price in Fortaleza Establishment Address Neighborhood Value Collection date JZ Comercial de Petroleo Ltda Avenida Osório de Paiva, 1632 Vila Peri 6,350 01/04/2022 Cauipe Reseller de Petroleo Ltda Avenida Carapinima, 1756 Benfica 6,350 01/04/2022 Cigla Comercio Retail of Petroleum Derivatives Ltda – Me Avenida Dede Brasil, 1555 Parangaba 6,370 01/04/2022 Parajana Comercial de Petroleo Derivatives Ltda Avenida Doutor Silas Muguba, 3485 saw 6,370 01/04/2022 Ultra Petroleum Ltd Avenida dos Expedicionarios, 8710 saw 6,379 01/04/2022 Cauipe Reseller de Petroleo Ltda Avenida Dede Brasil, 1530 Itaperi 6,379 01/04/2022 GA Commerce of Petroleum Derivatives Ltda Journalist Tomaz Coelho Avenue, 410 Messina 6,390 01/04/2022 Quatro Rodas Gas Station Ltda Rua Pergentino Maia, 177 Messina 6,390 01/04/2022 JP Comercio Varejista de Combustiveis Ltda Rua Doutor Pergentino Maia, 808 Messina 6,390 01/04/2022 Giofar Comercio de Derivados de Petroleo Ltda Rua Frei Cirilo, 3889 A Messina 6,390 01/04/2022

Gasoline and ethanol prices at service stations decline during the week

Gasoline and ethanol prices dropped in the first week of this year at gas stations in the country, according to a survey released this Friday (7) by the ANP.

The ANP’s weekly survey shows that the average price of a liter of fuel went from R$ 6.618 to R$ 6.596 last week for this one, which represents a drop of 0.33%.

In the case of ethanol, the ANP reported a reduction of 0.24% in pump prices in the same period, from R$ 5.063 to R$ 5.051. Diesel rose from BRL 5.336 to BRL 5.344, an advance of 0.15%.

Last year, the average price of gasoline rose 46%, ethanol rose 58% and diesel rose 45%.

Ethanol has highest among fuels in 2021