See why consuming rosemary tea daily is good for you; learn to make this excellent home remedy

With a perennial aroma and a mild flavor, the rosemary tea brings several potential health benefits. Want to find out more about it? So, today, January 8th, Casa & Agro at Tecno Notícias brings you all the advantages of consuming this drink daily and teaches you how to prepare it.

Rosemary is a very fragrant herb and is used in the kitchen, given its particular aroma, to season many dishes, such as meat, fish and soups. But, if ingested, the rosemary tea de provides benefits for the whole body, which you will find below.

Benefits of Rosemary Tea

First of all, it is noteworthy that the herb has many beneficial properties. However, like all natural remedies, it may have some contraindications. For example, it can decrease iron absorption if consumed in excess.

In case of pregnancy, care should be taken not to drink excessive amounts of rosemary herb tea. Also, if you are taking medication for diabetes or to control clotting, do not drink it. In addition, if you are not part of these groups, enjoy the following advantages of this tea:

fights tiredness

The infusion works like a real tonic and is perfect to help replenish energy at the end of the day. Thus, taking this tea will make you more mentally prepared to carry out daily tasks.

prevents cancer

Because it is very rich in flavonoids and phenolic acids, rosemary is a true antioxidant. This makes it a natural protector of cells against cancer, keeping them protected from free radical attacks.

helps to lose weight

This herb tea is also a potent diuretic. Thus, it eliminates excess fluid in the body, which also favors the elimination of impurities that affect weight loss.

Aids in digestion

By increasing the production of digestive enzymes, the infusion is perfect to aid digestion. Therefore, consuming it will avoid discomfort with excess gas, constipation and stomach pain.

protect the heart

It is a myth that rosemary is said to be bad for the heart. On the contrary, this drink, when ingested in a safe dose, favors blood circulation. It also lowers blood pressure, which protects the heart.

Prevent hair loss

Rosemary can also prevent hair loss thanks to properties that increase blood circulation. Thus, the scalp is more nourished, with less oil and layers. All this prevents the hairs from falling out.

Rosemary tea helps sleep

Also, it is possible to use the rosemary tea to sleep. When taken at night, this infusion provides a peaceful sleep. Therefore, it is a natural relaxant that helps to fight insomnia.

How to prepare rosemary tea

Given so many good things that tea can bring, it is important to know how to make and how to consume.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of rosemary leaves;

250 ml of filtered water.

Method of preparation:

The first step is to bring the water to the fire and wait for it to boil. Then add the rosemary leaves, cover and let stand for 8 minutes. Finally, just strain and the tea is ready to drink. It is advisable to drink this tea only once a day, which is the safe and efficient amount to obtain the benefits.

Very simple to prepare the rosemary tea, Is not it? Furthermore, its advantages are fantastic. So, include this tea in your day to day, in a safe and secure way, and have a healthier life full of well-being.

