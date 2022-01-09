SEF extends the ‘open house’ modality to the whole country

JN/Agencies Today at 5:14 pm

The Foreigners and Borders Service is going to extend the “open house” modality to the whole country, as of Monday, after the success seen at the service point in Lisbon.

This regime allows, without prior appointment, the change of credentials (e-mail and password) for accessing the SAPA Portal and the ARI Portal.

According to a note from the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), in the north of the country, the open house will operate from Monday to Friday at the service post of the National Support Center for the Integration of Migrants (CNAIM) in Porto, from 12:00 to 13:00.

Also in the north of the country, it will also work at the office of the Regional Delegation of Viana do Castelo, from 3 pm to 4 pm and at the headquarters of the Delegation in Braga, from 11 am to 12 pm.

In the Center region, the Citizen’s Shop of Coimbra and the service post of Aveiro will operate in this regime from Monday to Friday, between 11 am and 12 pm.

In Alentejo, the open house, for changing credentials, will work at the Évora Delegation and at the Portalegre Delegation, from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 10 am.

In the Algarve, this modality will be applied at the Tavira Delegation, from Monday to Friday, between 9:00 am and 10:00 am, and at the Portimão Delegation, with two visits per day for this matter.

Madeira and the Azores also joined the “open house” modality. Thus, at the Ponta Delgada Delegation, assistance will be provided to change credentials on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 am to 10.30 am, and at the Angra do Heroísmo Delegation, on Thursdays, from 9 am to 5 pm.

In the Autonomous Region of Madeira, Funchal’s Citizen’s Shop will be open house on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 am and 10 am.

“All interested parties must be previously registered on the SAPA Portal”, the SEF note also reads.