Selene and Giovanna Grigio talk about diversity in the series

Just over 15 years separate the soap opera Rebel of the new version of Netflix. So it’s not surprising that the Elite Way School, although it’s back, has changed a lot. The teenage faces we met back in the 2000s, like Celina (Estefanía Villarreal) and Pillar (Karla Cossio), are now adults. The uniforms, even though they still have the colors red and white, have been redesigned. But, more than that, the series comes to streaming this week proving itself in tune with new generations by including LGBTQIA+ characters — yes, in the plural –, something that the soap opera dodged throughout the period it was on the air .

It was definitely another time. Just remember that when Christian Chavez, Giovanni’s interpreter, came out gay, the actor faced very negative reactions. In addition to his work as an actor being threatened — he heard from the directors of television that his career was over, as he told journalist Adela Micha in 2019 — his music was turned down because Mexican broadcasters did not support “homosexual music”. And that’s just talking about the professional consequences.

Today, however, a simple scroll in the twitter and you notice how the Andi couple (selene) and Emilia (Giovanna Grigio) is celebrated, without embarrassment, by fans, the actresses themselves and even by Netflix. Look:

“I believe that, now, we are touching on more current themes for this generation Z, among them, obviously, diversity and inclusion. And there are characters representing them”, said the actress Selene to the Omelet. “I’m happy to see reality on screen”.

Grigio agrees with his co-star and believes Andi can be an important character for new female viewers. “I see her and I think: ‘this girl is going to inspire many others who identify with her’.

But she’s not the only one. Luka Colucci, played by Franco Masini, It is also want. In fact, one of his first moments in the series is precisely defending the use of neutral language to encompass everyone present. “It’s the third decade of the 21st century”, he says in the premiere episode, highlighting the delay represented by the lack of inclusion.

“I would say my character has no labels”, said the actor to the Omelet. “The series, in this sense, is very up-to-date and modern. They are free souls and each one lives life as they want”.

In fact, both Andi and Luka are not ashamed of who they are, nor are they defined solely by their sexualities and gender identities. Not only do young people have rich personalities, the fact that they are LGBTQIA+ is never questioned by friends — when it is, it’s a villainous figure who does. In other words, even old fans, who couldn’t see themselves fully represented on the soap in the 2000s, have an opportunity to connect in a new way with this new generation of EWS students. And nothing more welcoming than seeing yourself recognized on screen.

the first season of Rebel is available on Netflix.