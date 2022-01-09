self-tests would relieve SUS, but would require changes in the system

While Brazilian states and municipalities face a shortage of Covid-19 tests, amid the advance of the Ômicron variant, health authorities in other countries are using a solution to detect the virus quickly and cheaply: rapid antigen self-tests.

The tests are freely sold in pharmacies without a prescription, and the results are detected between 10 and 30 minutes. In Europe, there are six different models of rapid antigen self-tests certified by the Joint Research Center of the European Union (JRC/EU), the scientific service of the European Commission.

However, in addition to the JRC-approved models, there are dozens of other self-exams authorized by individual regulatory agencies in European countries. Portugal, France, Holland, Spain, Austria and the United Kingdom are some of the countries that adopt the model. China and the United States also authorize over-the-counter sales of the tests in pharmacies.

In March 2021, the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) released a technical report explaining the use and benefits of performing rapid tests at home by patients themselves in European countries. In the text, ECDC points out that self-testing helps to increase accessibility to Covid exams.

“They allow individuals to get the result very quickly, which could support the early detection of infectious cases and further reduce transmission from the community,” the document says.

However, the health agency admits that the measure may lead to underreporting of positive cases of Covid. The document’s final recommendation is that each country assess the epidemiological scenario and offer alternatives for the results to be included in each region’s health data network. The agency also points out that the tests should not replace other methods, such as PCR models, which have more accurate results.

See how Covid’s self-examination works from around the world:

How does it work in Brazil?

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), through resolution No. 36/2015, does not allow the home use of products that are intended to “test samples to verify the presence or exposure to pathogenic organisms or transmissible agents, including agents that cause infectious diseases subject to compulsory notification”.

According to the agency, the prohibition of the provision of self-tests may be allowed by the Collegiate Board, if the Ministry of Health institutes public policies and strategies for the use of the products. To the metropolises, the regulatory body explained that the use of self-examination involves safety issues, complexity of test execution, and particularities regarding the storage, validity and use of the products.

“Thus, and considering the classification of Covid-19 as a compulsory notification disease, the feasibility of using self-test products requires a formal public policy that addresses important points of assessment. […] The Ministry of Health is responsible for defining Public Health Policy”, the agency emphasized.

On Thursday (6/1), Anvisa sent an official letter to the Ministry of Health requesting that the agency assess the creation of a public policy for self-testing against Covid. “It is prudent to consider the importance of evaluating the feasibility of expanding the environment for the use of diagnostic products in vitro with adequate monitoring of the impact of such changes, when the adoption of practices that were previously uncommon for society is assumed”, pointed out the agency.

See the full letter:

Not a Technique Gg Tps Self Test by Rebeca Borges on Scribd

The report questioned the Ministry of Health about the possibility of implementing self-exams for Covid-19 in the country. In a statement, the folder stated that “it studies the specifics of self-tests to assess the implementation of this type of exam in the country.” In addition, the agency was asked about the number of tests sent to states and municipalities during 2021 and 2022, but the report received no response. The space remains open.

Implementation in Brazil

In an interview with metropolises, doctor in basic and applied immunology and professor at the University of Brasília Anamélia Lorenzetti Bocca explained that the Brazilian and European health systems have different formats. Therefore, he assesses that the use of Covid self-tests in Brazil would require a major change in the national network.

“Brazil has the idea that the mandatory notification of these infectious diseases is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health is responsible for this notification, who coordinates this. Our scheme for recognizing these diseases and managing them is different from other countries. Although everyone makes this comparison, we are not talking about equal systems”, he emphasizes.

She argues that the use of self-tests could lead to underreporting for misuse of the products, since antigen tests require the patient to have a very high viral load for the result to be positive. “If the patient is at the beginning of the infection, the antigen test will not detect it. Its sensitivity is lower than PCR. This model is more useful for screening, for people who are asymptomatic, this is its application”, he explains.

Covid-19 testing in Goiânia, Goiás Crowds of people went to the parking lot at Mutirama Park, in Goiânia (GO), to take the quick test this Thursday (6/1)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Covid-19 testing in Goiânia, Goiás Waiting in line in Goiânia exceeded 5:00 in many cases in the last weekVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Covid-19 testing in Goiânia, Goiás High demand for tests is a reflection of the end-of-the-year parties and gatherings, assesses city hallVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Covid-19 testing in Goiânia, Goiás Denubio Antôpnio Lima, a 27-year-old public servant, waited more than 5 hours to test himself in the capital of Goiás.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Covid-19 testing in Goiânia, Goiás People took chairs to sitVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

In the expert’s opinion, the model can be implemented in Brazil when Covid-19 becomes an endemic disease. However, the subject is not a consensus among researchers in the field. The infectologist Raquel Stucchi points out that rapid antigen tests are already carried out in pharmacies and in Basic Health Units (UBS) in Brazil.

Therefore, for the scientist, underreporting is a risk that already exists in Brazil, and self-examination could be implemented in the current phase of the pandemic. She assesses that the use of self-exams is “very important” to relieve health systems. Last Thursday (6/1), mayors of 2,300 cities sent an official letter to the Ministry of Health demanding the sending of more tests for Covid and influenza.

In addition, Stucchi points out that the notification of self-tests to the national network could be done digitally, using QR codes, for example.

“You may have ways to notify, such as a QR code, which you use to send data to the ministry. Any loss of notification offsets the positive side if the person is able to take the exam. Often without symptoms, she manages to cancel get-togethers, daily meetings and other events, if the test is positive. In addition, the number of people looking for the health system decreases”, he points out.

Even with the differences, the experts’ assessment is that the government must respond to requests from states and municipalities to send more tests, following the parameters available at the time. Anamelia Bocca recalls that, in 2021, the Ministry of Health allowed 1.8 million exams to expire. The waste reached BRL 77.3 million, as shown by the metropolises.