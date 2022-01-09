Settlement at Magalu generates crowds and fights

Abhishek Pratap

Luciana Cavalcante

Collaboration for UOL, São Paulo

08/01/2022

Amidst the increase in flu cases and the advance of the omicron variant in Brazil, a sale in the retailer Magazine Luiza caused crowding and a fight between customers in the dispute for products in Pará.

The case was registered this Saturday morning (8) in the municipality of Bragança, northeast of the state. A video showing the confusion within the network store is going viral on social media.

In the images, a group of consumers appears disputing products, including pressure cookers. A woman even asks for help when she is suffocated by other customers.

The promotion that attracted consumers is part of the “Fantastic Sale”, when Magalu returned to receive customers in its 1,400 physical stores, after the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

It is the first sale of the year to burn off the remaining stock of 2021, which offered items with discounts of up to 80%, both in the app and in physical stores.

‘Exception’

Magazine Luiza confirmed the case and issued a note clarifying that the situation in the store in Pará was an exception and that employees managed to get around it in a few minutes.

The company also highlighted that it has adopted all protective measures, such as the requirement for a mask and the distribution of alcohol gel at the doors of all stores, which had control over the number of customers precisely to avoid overcrowding.

