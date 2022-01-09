Shantal rebuts a follower who said her husband is ‘too handsome for her’

the influencer Shantal Verdelho used their social networks last Friday (7) to rebut a comment made by a follower. In the record, which was shared by the influencer, the woman stated that Mateus Verdelho, Shantal’s husband would be too cute to be with her.

It all happened after Shantal showed a screenshot of a message he received from one of his followers, which said: “Are you aware that your husband is too handsome for you? I don’t know, I imagine you must be insecure, but don’t be. The important thing is what you have inside”.

Shantal then commented that her union with the model is not just about physical appearance, but love, loyalty, partnership and commitment.

“Poor from relationships based only on physical beauty. Thanks to God, life brought me a beautiful husband, even a Greek God, but a guy of character and intelligent, as he entered a relationship for several reasons other than physical beauty, because physical beauty dies with time. When you only have beauty to offer, the chance of being changed frequently is high. We have a relationship based on love, complicity, loyalty, partnership and commitment.”

Then, the influencer talked about what a relationship needs to be lasting. “Without admiration for your partner, the relationship doesn’t go forward. It will, but it won’t last. If I marry someone because the person is beautiful, there comes a time when we get used to the beauty of the other, and we stop looking and having that impact”.

