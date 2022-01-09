Sidney Poitier to win documentary on Apple TV+







Photo: Instagram/The Academy / Modern Popcorn

Businesswoman Opha Winfrey is producing a new documentary about Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win an Oscar, who died on Friday (7/1) aged 94.

Developed for Apple TV+, the documentary will be directed by filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (‘Marshall: Equality and Justice’).

According to the magazine’s website The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary had already been made in secret for over a year, with the participation of the actor and his family.

Celebrated as one of the greatest actors of all time and the most important black actor in Hollywood history, Poitier starred in numerous classics, often denouncing racism, which made him a symbol of the struggle for racial equality in the US. He won the Oscar for his less “controversial” work, ‘A Voice in the Shadows’ (1963), but is best remembered for a trio of iconic 1967 productions: ‘Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner’, ‘Ao Mestre, com Carinho’ and ‘In the Heat of the Night’.

Hudlin is also developing two other films about black Hollywood for AppleTV+: ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’, one about the black protagonists of American cinema, which he himself will direct, and another yet untitled about the black protagonists, to be directed by Shola Lynch (‘Free Angela Davis’).