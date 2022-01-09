Sinead O’Connor blames Irish government for son’s death

Singer Sinead O’Connor blames the Irish government for the death of her son, 17-year-old Shane O’Connor, who was found dead on Friday in Wicklow after managing to escape from the hospital where he was admitted. under observation after two suicide attempts last week.

Through a series of Twitter posts, the artist said she has officially recognized her son’s body and says she will never forgive Ireland for Shane’s death. Also, Sinead O’Connor accuses the European country of lying to the world when issuing an answer about what happened with the teenager.

“I’ve formally identified my son’s body, Shane. God forgive the Irish state, because I’ll never forgive. Now Tusla [uma agência] wants to discuss with me ‘a press release’, no doubt wanting me to join his efforts to make my son’s death look like it didn’t happen at the hands of the state,” he wrote.

Sinead O’Connor says the public service [HSE, da sigla em inglês] Ireland issued a “dishonest statement” in response to inquiries from other parts of the world about what actually happened to Shane, and accuses the country of divulging “a bunch of lies” because it “refuses to take responsibility”.

“Expressed as always in the omnipotent and false concern they claim to have for the privacy of the children who die in their care. Now I will take time to grieve [a morte de] my son, but when I’m ready, I’ll tell you exactly how the Irish state, in the ignorant, malignant, selfish, and lying ways of Tusla and HSE, made possible and facilitated his death,” he published.

Finally, she says that any statement made by Tusla suggesting they “did the best, cared or feel the deepest sympathies” is nothing more than “a bullshit trap”, and claims that “many children are dying under supervision” of the agency.

To the Daily Mail, Ireland’s public service said it “cannot comment on individual cases”.

Now tusla want to discuss with me “a media release” no doubt wishing to have me join in their efforts to make this death of my child seem like it wasn’t at the hands of the Irish State. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

Shane was found dead at age 17

Shane O’Connor, son of Sinead O’Connor, was found dead last Friday (07), in Wicklow, Ireland. The information was confirmed by the young man’s mother and also by the police.

“My beautiful son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, light of my life, has decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace,” wrote the singer.

Sinead has also stated that it intends to sue the hospital where Shane was admitted under observation after two suicide attempts last week. The boy had managed to escape the scene and was missing, until he was found lifeless.

Shane is the singer’s son with folk singer Donal Lunny. He was one of four children born to Sinead, who is still the mother of Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio.