Siston analyzes the Corinthians match, explains the change in the starting lineup and celebrates the classification

Corinthians beat River, from Piauí, by 2-0 and qualified for the second phase of Copinha. Diogo Siston, coach of the Under-20 team, cited anxiety as a factor present in the first half, chose the final stage as the best of Timãozinho and praised the fact that he finished the match without conceding a goal.

“Actually, I saw the team looser in the second half. I thought that in the first one we had some technical errors. It wasn’t specifically for a player, I think it was in general, we had some things that don’t usually go wrong and it ends up running more, managing to get less. We brought a little bit of the anxiety of the first game. I think that in the second half it was zero, we had more control and we could have come out with a higher score, unfortunately we didn’t get the highest score, but the important thing is the classification. Also one thing to note is that we didn’t score“, said the coach in material released by the club after the duel.

Unlike what he did in the first game, Siston sent a team made up of Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Biro, Keven and Matheus Araújo; Felipe Augusto and Giovane. In this way, Matheus was used as the second defensive midfielder. The coach explained the choice and praised the player, but made it clear that it is not a permanent change.

“The team gets more offensive features. He is a player who has a good pass, he is a player who has good control, who knows how to move well to receive the ball and also manages to find pass between the lines, a different characteristic. In fact, when we think about substitution, we think not only about the substitution of player for player, but what that will do to the team, and this is an important variation for the competition’s sequence. This does not mean that we will always go like this, just as it does not mean that we will always start the way the other game started“, explained Siston after the game.

Corinthians enters the field next Monday, at 20:00, against São José. While Timãozinho leads, the home team occupies fourth place in the group, with just one point, the result of a draw against River in the first round . The game, the last of the group stage, will be broadcast by SportTV.

