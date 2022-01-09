Solar energy distribution moves plants and networks to the customer – General

In parallel to the projects that sell and install photovoltaic equipment and those that work with specific lines of financing for this type of project, another front that is gaining ground to expand the population’s access to the solar energy photovoltaic it is shared or distributed generation, the focus of parks and solar plants.

The leader of this model here is the Portuguese company Afaplan, which arrived in Brazil a decade ago and works in the construction of parks that represent more than 77% of the solar energy generated in the country. the provision of services for renewable energy projects, both solar and wind power.

According to the CEO, Gonçalo Soares, the customers are energy companies of both centralized generation (for self-consumption) and distributed. In the case of centralized generation, they are large plants that can generate from 5 MW to 1 GW, as is the case of the Janaúba Solar Park, in Minas Gerais, built for Elera Renováveis.

“All this energy is then traded by our customers on the free market or on the regulated market”, says the executive. He explains that electricity is sent to cities through transmission lines and networks, following at high voltage to the distribution network, which is more branched.

Delivery is then made in primary networks, which serve medium and large companies and industries, and in secondary networks, which serve residential consumers, small commercial establishments and public lighting.

“The growing need to cover the country’s demands and the decarbonization commitments will demand a strong investment in the area of ​​electricity generation, mainly from renewable energies, for the next decade”, emphasizes Soares. “This will happen regardless of any kind of policy, because it is a basic need that needs to be reinforced.” But the challenge still lies in the need to import equipment and materials, according to him. “Brazil will have to invest in component factories to avoid future bottlenecks.”

Energy by subscription

Considered the first enertech (energy startup) in Brazil, combining energy generation technologies with the power of internet reach, Sun Mobi launched a subscription solar energy service aimed mainly at merchants and small businesses in the interior of São Paulo and Baixada Santista.

The company has two solar projects in the state, in Porto Feliz and Araçoiaba da Serra, which serve consumers within CPFL Piratininga’s concession area, including Santos, São Vicente, Itu, Sorocaba and Porto Feliz, among other municipalities.

The subscription model can be contracted like an internet or cable TV service. The subscriber receives a consumption monitoring device that alerts in real time the status of electricity consumption and also includes an application that issues alerts when there is a peak in consumption of electrical appliances, among other features. According to Alexandre Bueno, a partner at enertech, the company’s customer base has doubled every two years and the expectation is to reach 6,000 consumers in the next three years.

Founded in 2016, Grupo Gera, which offers solutions for the generation of solar, wind, hydro and biogas energy, is also betting on a subscription service for consumers. There are 16 solar projects distributed in the States of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais.

In each region, plants are being installed specifically to serve homes, businesses and local industries that seek to reduce costs, increase competitiveness and increase sustainability. According to the group, the service is primarily intended for those who spend over R$300 per month on their electricity bill.

Search for investors

In the case of Plexo Solar, founded in 2018 by partners Michel Sednaoui, Paulo Simoni and André Castro, the first project was a 5 MW remote self-consumption plant that supplies Banco do Brasil branches in Minas Gerais. From 2020 to 2021, the company’s revenue growth was 132.5% and 127%.

The team, which currently has three partners, two engineers and an intern, is expected to double in size next year to meet the plan to generate 25 MW more with new projects, as a new branch has now been created – Plexo Solar Comercializadora, focused on small and medium businesses and homes.

According to Michel Sednaoui, the distributed generation of solar energy is still quite restricted to large companies, which set out to open up the market, but the idea is that everyone has access. “Now the new phase is coming, in which this distributed generation is being democratized. And Plexo Solar has the social intention of changing the form of the solar energy business in Brazil”, he says.

So that homes can consume, they are talking to several impact investors who can finance the projects. “As for SMEs, we represent the Brazilian Association of Solar Energy at LAB Inovação Financeira, where we are creating credit insurance so that the final risk of investors who will sell this energy is reduced”, says the entrepreneur.

communities turn

Guided by the idealism of its partners, Plexo Solar is also committed to making a social project for each solar plant it builds. The initiative resulted in a national partnership with the Indian NGO Barefoot College (literally translated, “Barefoot College”), which has already operated in 93 countries.

“In our partnership, the objective is to train illiterate women as solar energy engineers,” says Sednaoui, who is now in Paraty to understand the local dynamics and start implementing a project that should bring solar energy to all homes without electricity in the region. “You don’t need to know how to read and write to assemble a circuit, connect boards and know how to operate, maintain and repair. It has success stories all over the world. The NGO has trained more than 2,000 women,” he points out.

Another initiative that serves as inspiration for entrepreneurs who want to work in the sector is Revolusolar, a finalist for the UN Youth Champions of the Earth Award and also for the Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance. The NGO raised R$90,000 in a collective funding campaign to create the first solar energy cooperative in the country’s favelas, in the Babilônia and Chapéu Mangueira hills, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The Percília and Lúcio Renewable Energy Cooperative, named in reference to two historical leaders from the two communities – Tia Percilia and Lúcio Bispo – benefits 35 families who have, since September, an average 30% relief on their electricity bills.

The 60 solar energy panels that power the system were installed on the roof of the Babilônia Favela Residents’ Association and Revolusolar approved the plant with the Rio electric utility. The project is part of an expansion plan for the NGO’s operations. , which intends to standardize and replicate the idea in other communities in Brazil and, later, in Latin America.