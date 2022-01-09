‘Spider-Man: No Back Home’ concept art reveals CUT scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

The three Spider-Men teamed up in the iconic final act of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ in the fight against Duende Verde, Man-Sand, Electro and Lizard.

The scene of the Arachnids at the Statue of Liberty left fans awestruck, but the scene would be even bigger in the original version.

One of the film’s conceptual artists has just shared an unused frame, which you can see below, that fills an inextinguishable gap.

The movie has already grossed impressive US$666.5 million in the US, surpassing the total box office of ‘Titanic‘ ($659.3M) in the country.

Currently, the feature of Marvel is the 6th BIGGEST box office in US history.

In total, the production has already collected $1.4 billion worldwide.

Furthermore, ‘no return home‘ also represents the BIGGEST box office in the history of Sony Pictures, disbanding the total collection of ‘Spider-Man: Away from Home‘ ($1.13B), which previously held the record.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man 3‘ continues to be shown in national cinemas.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.

