Star Wars remake may be inspired by God of War and Nioh

Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr Media may be preparing a lot of new stuff for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. Rumor has it that the title match will undergo drastic changes and the gameplay would look good-looking with God of War and Nioh.

YouTuber “MrMattyPlays” said he had a reliable source and revealed this information in a video on his channel. By mentioning the two franchises, he speculates direct changes to turn-based gameplay to deliver more action to players.

He also cites Final Fantasy VII Remake as an example, where users decide when to change their gameplay style to deal with enemies. To heat up this rumor, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic studio is looking for a combat designer.

It is noteworthy: although the community gives some credit to the information previously brought by the content creator, he is not an official source. It’s worth waiting for more details of the work from Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm Games.

Remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has no EA involvement

EA and BioWare fell apart when asked about the devs’ involvement in the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Aspyr Media may be without the help of the original devs to continue the work. Look!