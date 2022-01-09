Sun exposure time that can help the heart, mood and immune system

  • Michael Mosley*
  • From the BBC series “Just One Thing”

Everyone knows the importance of sunscreen. But the truth is, our bodies need sun.

Sunlight can improve our mood, lower blood pressure, strengthen our bones, muscles, and even our immune system.

And a brief exposure is enough to reap all these benefits.

the power of the sun

Basically, without direct sunlight, our bodies are unable to produce vitamin D, a substance that performs a number of important functions in our bodies.

