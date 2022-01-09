Sun time that can help the heart, mood and immune system | Health

Everyone knows the importance of sunscreen. But the truth is, our bodies need sun.

Sunlight can improve our mood, lower blood pressure, strengthen our bones, muscles, and even our immune system.

And a brief exposure is enough to reap all these benefits.

Basically, without direct sunlight, our bodies are unable to produce vitamin D, a substance that performs a number of important functions in our bodies.

When sunlight hits the skin, our bodies absorb it and convert it to this powerful nutrient.

“When the sun shines on the skin, radiation hits a 7-dehydrocholesterol molecule. It turns 7-dehydrocholesterol into pre-vitamin D. Afterwards, it takes several minutes for pre-vitamin D to turn into vitamin D. Yeah. it’s your body temperature that makes this second transformation,” explains Ann Webb, professor of atmospheric radiation at the University of Manchester, UK.

We need vitamin D, for example, in order for our bodies to absorb calcium and phosphate from food — both minerals are vital for healthy bones, teeth and muscles. And it doesn’t matter your age.

A recent study even showed that taking vitamin D improved muscle strength in athletes, possibly by stimulating the growth of muscle cells.

But the benefits of vitamin D go beyond strengthening our bones and muscles.

“There appears to be some evidence that it contributes to the immune system, as well as helping to protect against some forms of cancer and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis,” adds Webb.

Research also shows that people with very low levels of vitamin D are more at risk for heart disease, diabetes and dementia.

Vitamin D is so essential to our survival that it may help explain the appearance of fair skin.

Some foods, such as salmon, are a source of vitamin D — but it's difficult to get enough through diet alone — Photo: Getty Images

When our ancient ancestors left Africa, they had dark skin to protect them from the high incidence of sunlight in the region. But as they spread to the northern hemisphere — cooler and darker — their skin cleared through evolution, probably because they’d adapted to needing less sunlight to make vitamin D.

The farther north you go, the lighter the skin tone tends to be — with the exception of the Inuit in the far north, who traditionally get their vitamin D from eating seals and fatty fish.

It’s true that you can also get vitamin D from certain foods—like eggs, milk, and fatty fish (salmon, for example). But it is very difficult to get the proper amount through diet alone.

Fortunately, we can get our daily dose outdoors (and for free).

way beyond vitamin D

Also, vitamin D isn’t the only benefit from the sun’s rays.

We all know how good sunlight feels good — that’s because sun exposure improves our mood by increasing the brain’s release of a hormone called serotonin, which also helps you feel calm and focused.

No wonder that during the long winter months in the Northern Hemisphere, when there is less sunlight, many people suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression resulting from low levels of serotonin.

Studies show that people have higher levels of serotonin in their blood on clear days compared to cloudy, gray days.

In addition, there is research suggesting that direct sunlight can cause skin cells to produce endorphins, which also create a sense of well-being.

And did you know that sunlight directly lowers blood pressure?

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, did an experiment showing that if you expose your arm to just 20 minutes of sunlight, it’s enough to increase the production of nitric oxide in the skin — which, in turn, causes the blood vessels dilate, thus lowering blood pressure.

But this exposure must be done consciously—to avoid burns, skin cancer, and premature aging.

How much sun you need to make the ideal amount of vitamin D is personal — it depends on your skin type, where you live, and how sensitive you are. The most important thing is not to burn yourself.

Darker skin, for example, has a greater amount of melanin, a pigment that acts as a natural sunscreen, absorbing radiation and protecting the skin from damage.

And this ends up preventing vitamin D from being produced as easily — requiring a longer exposure time.

Getting some sun can do great physical and mental health — Photo: Getty Images

“When we compare white-skinned people with the skin of South Asian people, we find that South Asian people need about 2.5 to 3 times more time in the sun to produce the same amount of vitamin D. That’s because they have some natural melanin in their skin,” explains Webb.

According to doctor and BBC presenter Michael Mosley, for someone with fair skin, 10 minutes might be enough. If the skin is very dark, the ideal time can be up to 45 minutes.

In a tropical country like Brazil, the Brazilian Society of Dermatology recommends that people know their own vitamin D levels and take oral replacement, if recommended by a doctor. And it encourages sun exposure to covered areas of skin, such as the legs, back, and stomach, for five to ten minutes a day, every day.

You may be tempted to sunbathe all day, but most vitamin D is produced as soon as you go outside. And minimizing long periods of sun exposure is also the best way to avoid negative consequences such as sunburn.

“Vitamin D is actually produced in that first initial exposure, so (take) a little (sun) and often,” Webb suggests.

If you’re going to be exposed for longer and are at risk of getting burned, it’s critical to protect your skin.

“The main message is never to get sunburned, that’s very important,” she says.

The Brazilian Society of Dermatology recommends the use of sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) 30 or higher, as well as covering exposed areas with appropriate clothing.

Remember that some skin care products — and even medications — can affect your sensitivity to the sun.

If you're at risk of getting burned, protecting your skin is essential — Photo: Getty Images

“If you have very sensitive skin, you need to be careful. It’s important to know your own skin. You should be careful if you’re taking a drug that can cause photosensitivity to the skin; some antibiotics can do that. based on retinol on the face, which can make your skin more sensitive, be careful and read all the product brochures”, warns Webb.

You might think that the sun on your face is enough, but to really enjoy the sun’s rays to the full, you should expose your forearms and legs as well.

“Every bit of unprotected skin exposed to the sun will produce vitamin D. So the more skin you expose, the more you’re putting vitamin D into your circulation,” Webb explains.

And is it worth going outside to recharge your vitamin D even on a cloudy day?