Survivor who was on hit boat reports panic with breakwater on Capitol Hill: ‘inexplicable trauma’ | Bauru and Marilia

To the g1Michel Leite Neves, 31, said he was on the boat with four family members, including a 15-year-old girl, on a tour of the canyons.

At the scene, Michel explains that he noticed small stones falling and asked the boat’s driver if that was normal. The resident of the interior of SP says that he didn’t hear people asking to stay away because of the noise of the waterfall.

According to him, the pilot had said that falling stones were recurrent. However, shortly thereafter, Michel reports that another larger stone has fallen off. The motorboat pilot began to withdraw from the scene, in an attempt to get away.

At that moment, Michel says that he realized that the great wall had come loose. Amidst screams and more falling stones, the family experienced a moment of tension. The pilot had to accelerate to save them from the accident.

2 of 2 Photo was taken along the way, according to Jaú resident — Photo: Michel Leite Neves/Personal archive Photo was taken during the journey, according to the resident of Jaú — Photo: Michel Leite Neves/Personal archive

“He turned the boat around because he said we’d better get out of there. But at that moment the wall was already falling. Luckily the driver had this perception. His boat was smaller and very fast and that’s why we managed to escape”, he comments.

In the quick escape of the place, the boat in which the family was collided with another one. Because of the knocks, the amount of water, and the shards of stone Michel said they had minor injuries. The mother-in-law had to undergo surgery, as she had an open fracture in her elbow.

Also according to Michel, after the incident, the family went to the port with the boat partially destroyed and received the first assistance in Furnas (MG), from where the mother-in-law was transferred to Passos (MG). The family is recovering, but the mother-in-law will still have to undergo a second surgery.

“It was scary. At the time, we imagine that we are dying. There’s no way to describe the feeling, it was the worst feeling in my life. We’re pretty shaken up, shocked. It’s an inexplicable trauma”, she reports.

According to a balance released by the Fire Department this Sunday morning, 50 soldiers were engaged in the search operation, including military firefighters and military personnel from the Brazilian Navy.

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais confirmed 8 deaths from the landslide. The victims are 4 women and 4 men, informed the Capitol delegate.

The landslide occurred around 12:30 pm. It is not yet known what caused the accident;

Four vessels were hit, firefighters said;

As of this Sunday morning, eight deaths have been confirmed;

A team of divers is on site and the search is not expected to end (they were suspended overnight and resumed on Sunday);

27 people were assisted and released;

The first information from the firefighters gave an account of 20 missing, but the number was updated to 3;

Fire and Civil Police are on site; the Navy was called in and is going to investigate the cause;

Civil Defense had issued an alert about heavy rains in the region with the possibility of “water head”; Navy also investigates why the rides were kept;