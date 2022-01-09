Taubaté x Botafogo: see the probable Glorioso team and where to watch the Copinha game

THE Botafogo plays to decide the classification in Copinha. Alvinegro’s under-20 team enters the field at 11 am this Saturday to face Taubaté in Joaquinzão, for the 3rd round of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup.

With one victory and one defeat, Glorioso reaches the decisive round without having guaranteed the classification. Alvinegro is classified in the event of a defeat by Petrolina-PE to Aparecidense – if they face at 8:45 am this Sunday – by less than three goals or with a victory over Donkey.

A defeat at Joaquinzão puts Alvinegro in the hand of the combination of results. The “advantage” is that the team commanded by Ricardo Resende will already enter the field knowing exactly what result they will need. The team has six embezzlements per Covid-19.

DATASHEET

Taubate x Botafogo

datetime: 01/09/2022, at 11 am

​Place: Joaquinzão Stadium, in Taubaté (SP)

​Referee: Paulo Sergio dos Santos

​assistants: Bruno Silva de Jesus and José Lucas Cândido de Souza

where to watch: SportTV

Probable Botafogo: Mauritius; Daniel Fagundes, Carlos Henrique, Ewerton, Jefinho; Wendel Lessa, Guilherme Liberato; Kauê, Raí, Maranhão (Jhonnatha); Gabriel Tigger. Technician: Ricardo Resende.

Embezzlement: Lucas Barreto, Pedro China, Reydson, Gabriel Toebe, Kawan and Dudu (Covid-19).