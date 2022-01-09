Thaila Ayala shows off her one month old baby and vents: “broken heart”

The actress Thaila Ayala shows a photo to symbolize the puerperium and makes an emotional outburst

The actress Thaila Ayala always uses social media in frank conversations about motherhood. This has been the case since the beginning of the pregnancy of their first child, Francisco. The boy is the result of the relationship between the actress and the actor Renato Góes.

The little one was born on December 1, 2021, recently completing a month. Francisco arrived in the world prematurely, the famous mother was between 33 and 34 weeks of gestation. As the baby was born with the proper weight, it was not necessary to refer him to the Neonatal ICU and the family was allowed to go home three days after birth.

With a completely black image, Thaila Ayala he gave a sincere and moving report about the mother after that first month. “Sometimes I cry in the dark, sometimes when I turn off the light I just want to go out together, sleep and I can’t. I hear cries, of all kinds, light crying, almost muttering, crying like a cry of despair, I see my son choking, suffocating…”, he detailed.

The actress followed the outburst: “I try to pretend that nothing is happening, because today, almost 40 days after I was born, I already know it’s all in my head, I open my eyes they stop, I close them, they come back and so on until I manage to give a I take a nap or because I can’t so many times, I turn the night awake just waiting for you to come back to my chest”.

“Sometimes the crying doesn’t wait for the dark, sometimes the tears roll and fall on my son’s face while he sucks, there’s nothing that breaks my heart more, when I can’t hold back, I try to clean my face before it falls on it , but sometimes they are too many and I can’t,” he said. Thaila Ayala.

Despite the extreme fatigue, the actress insisted on stressing: “I keep saying that love is much greater than exhaustion is that sometimes it also seems endless. But then I look into your eyes, hug you and your heart calms down. I smell your neck and your scent fuels me until the next feed.”

With the intense feedback on the declaration, the first-time mother insisted on reinforcing her friends and fans that she is fine, that she has never felt such joy and love and that the outburst is an intense fatigue.

