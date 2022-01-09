The 3 Latin American elections in 2022 and how they can change or consolidate politics in the region

Gerardo Lissardy

BBC News World

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Preparations for the presidential election in Colombia in May; The election, alongside the Brazilian, will be decisive in dictating the course of the left on the continent

In the first years of the 21st century, the re-election of incumbent presidents in Latin America was a common occurrence, both among left and right leaders.

But soon the boom of raw materials (main items exported by the continent), deep economic problems emerged, corruption scandals surfaced and social unrest grew (manifested in different waves of protests), all of this deepened by the covid-19 pandemic.

Then, the Latin American electoral trend changed: it became voting against the establishment and give space to the opposition.

In 11 of the 12 presidential elections held in Latin America since 2019, the majority vote was to change the party that was in power.

The exception was Nicaragua, but its elections, held in November, were contested and considered illegitimate by some countries: President Daniel Ortega was re-elected for the fourth consecutive time, and all other candidates were in prison.

“There is general dissatisfaction with the political class and who ends up footing the bill is the ruling party”, says Paulo Velasco, professor of International Politics at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).

This picture of discontent could be completed in 2022, with three elections planned in the region, two of them in the most populous countries in South America: Brazil and Colombia.

Agenda and scenarios

The first of the elections is scheduled for February 6 in Costa Rica, with a possible second round on April 3 between the two most voted candidates.

Among the more than 20 registered candidates, there are well-known names there, such as former centrist president José María Figueres, former conservative vice president Lineth Saborío and Fabricio Alvarado, a right-wing evangelical leader who in 2018 lost to the current president , Carlos Alvarado.

In another sign of popular discontent with the shift governments, Welmer Ramos, the candidate of the ruling Citizen Action Party, intends to vote below the margin of error in some opinion polls.

But the two elections that will focus attention in the region this year are, in chronological order, those of Colombia and Brazil.

The first round of the Colombian election is scheduled for May 29 (more than two months after the legislative elections, in March) and the possible second round will be on June 19.

Against the backdrop of massive 2021 street protests and various economic challenges, most opinion polls in Colombia point to the forefront of leftist Gustavo Petro, an economist, former guerrilla and former mayor of Bogotá who in 2018 lost his seat. second round for the current president, Iván Duque.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, After losing in the second round, in 2018, Gustavo Petro will try to be the first left-wing president in the history of Colombia

An eventual triumph by Petro would mark something unprecedented: the first time that a leftist candidate would be elected president of Colombia.

But there may be a different scenario from the left-right polarization of the recent Latin American elections.

The Colombian right, led by former president Álvaro Uribe, is frayed after Duque’s government, and perhaps Petro will have to compete with a center candidate, like former Medellín mayor Sergio Fajardo, economist Alejandro Gaviria and ex- senator Carlos Fernando Galán.

“This is a strong possibility: today we have no guarantee of this polarization between a left-wing candidate and a right-wing candidate,” says Patricia Muñoz, professor of Political Science at the Pontifical Javeriana University in Bogotá.

On the other hand, everything indicates that Brazil will have, in the October elections, a confrontation between current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for the time being leader in polls of intention to vote for the October 2 election (with a possible run-off on October 30).

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Left predominated in Latin America at the beginning of this millennium, but lost ground

So far, polls do not indicate strong intentions to vote for candidates of the so-called “third way”, such as former judge and former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) and former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT).

‘Wave’ from the left?

Eventual victories by Lula and Petro would give a new impulse to the left in Latin America, not only due to the relative weight of Brazil and Colombia in the continent.

Between 2020 and 2021, left candidates won in most of the elections held in the region: Luis Arce in Bolivia, Pedro Castillo in Peru, Xiomara Castro in Honduras and Gabriel Boric in Chile, in addition to the particular case of Nicaragua.

However, some analysts rule out that it is now possible to predict a new regional trend like the one that took place in the first decade of the century, when several leftist governments were consolidated and re-elected.

“A picture is beginning to take shape in which leftist governments are in the majority, but they do not follow the same trend and I don’t see a wave like in the 2000s”, says Velasco.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Space lost by the left in Brazil can be regained amid economic, social and political problems faced by the government of Jair Bolsonaro

In his view, it is normal that in several countries voters migrate to the left after the disappointment shown by right-wing presidents elected to replace those of the opposite pole.

“If there were more leftist governments right now, the tendency would be for the right or the center-right to win,” he says.

The great challenge for Latin American governments continues to be meeting the demand for better public services and social security, as well as for less inequality, perhaps issues with which the left is more in tune.

Carrying out the task, however, will be difficult in a Latin America with moderate growth (the regional average is around 3% in 2022, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean – ECLAC), inflationary pressure, higher public debt and uncertainty now brought about by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Some experts also warn that social unrest could return to its face, with popular protests in the region.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Protests like those in Colombia in 2021 could return to Latin America this year

“The deficient or meager response of various governments in Latin America and the Caribbean (…) to the current multiple crises could generate a new wave of massive and violent social protests”, indicated the intergovernmental institute Idea, based in Sweden, in its report on the state of democracy in the region, published in November.

Although the report highlights that democracy showed signs of resilience during the pandemic, it adds that “attacks on electoral bodies have become more frequent” in Latin America, both by governments and the opposition in countries such as Brazil, El Salvador, Mexico and Peru.

In this context, eyes will also be on the Brazilian election after Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system (in November, he backed off and said he “has come to believe in electronic voting”) and the Brazilian president backing Donald Trump’s claim, without evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.