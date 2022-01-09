The 5 most popular products on the market today, check it out

Today, January 8th, we are going to show you the 5 products best selling/popular on the internet. If you don’t know what to sell in your online store, choosing products that are hot is a safe place to start. That’s why, in this article, we’re going to bring you the 10 best-selling products on the internet in 2021.
After all, even with the prospect of having more competition, chances are you will also see an increase in sales – as these are products in high demand. THE Decor and Tips brings you this and many more tips.
Best Selling Products on the Internet
1. Notebook
Perhaps everyone’s most popular products right now are computer products, and there’s a good reason for that. In the last 12 months, the number of people working in a home office has grown dramatically, especially increasing the demand for notebooks.
Only in Brazil, the sales grew by 150% in this period. As notebooks are more practical to use in different rooms of the house and even on the sofa, they have become the preference for the home office.
2. Mobile
Since the introduction of the first iPhone in 2008, cell phones have been among the best selling products on the internet. Sales even dropped in 2020 with the global crisis and changes in the market, but the expectation is that they will grow again.
In 2021, it is expected that 10% more smartphones will be sold than last year around the world. And the Latin American region is one that will stand out in this growth.
3. Books
Amazingly, books are still well sold today. There are two ways to enter the book market: as a writer or by opening a bookstore. If you are writing or intend to write a book, things are a little easier. If you want to get it published by a major publisher, you’ll need to arrive with a ready-made manuscript so they can review it.
4. Games
the game market moved BRL 880 billion in 2020 alone, and is expected to continue growing until it almost doubles in value over the next five years. This means that games will remain among the best selling products on the internet for quite some time.
The games market is very broad, so you can work with the sale of software, specialized peripherals for games and even in the development of these games.
5. Accessories and products
Granted, we’re talking about a pretty big niche, but accessory sales are always on the rise — even after the COVID-19 pandemic began. After all, even if they are in home office, people like to adorn themselves to demonstrate their style or feel prettier. Even because they make a difference even in video calls.
This is a market that houses both gigantic and well-known shops and small craft producers. In other words, there is space for everyone who wants to sell their accessories, especially if you focus on a less busy market space.
See also: Home Office: how to better organize yourself to work at home(Opens in new browser tab)
See also: Notebook: learn the best way to sanitize your device(Opens in new browser tab)