The Baptisms in the Sistine Chapel, the rite where the “sermon” is for children

On Sunday, January 9, on the occasion of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, the Pope presides over the celebration of the Mass with the Baptism of 16 newborns.

Amedeo Lomonaco – Vatican News

In the Sistine Chapel, the paintings, like images in a book, make the truths expressed in the Holy Scriptures more understandable. In this place, inaugurated by Pope Julius II in 1512, the Conclave takes place and the Pope is elected. In this extraordinary Renaissance setting, more than five million people each year admire – with the exception of this pandemic period – artistic masterpieces that are based on the Bible. In particular, the nine central panels depict stories from the book of Genesis, including the Flood and the subsequent rebirth of mankind with Noah’s family. This scene is likely intertwined with Peter’s first letter, where the water of Baptism is seen as a prophetic sign of the water of Baptism, from which a new humanity emerges.

In this extraordinary setting, under the vault of the Sistine Chapel, where the eye is captured by the fresco of the Last Judgment by Michelangelo, this year 16 children, children of Vatican or Holy See officials, will be baptized. Last year, the Pontiff did not baptize any child because of the pandemic. The custom of baptizing children of employees of the Holy See was instituted by St. John Paul II on January 11, 1981 with a Mass presided over in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace. In 1983, Pope Wojtyła presided for the first time at Mass with the rite of baptism for some children inside the Sistine Chapel.















Sistine Chapel Baptism

Celebration development



The Holy Mass with the rite of baptism begins on Sunday, January 9th, with the procession towards the altar. After the initial greeting, the dialogue with the parents, godparents and godmothers begins. Then begins the rite of the “Sign of the Cross on the foreheads of children” and, after the introduction of the Holy Father, the music with the organ. Parents with their children approach the Pope who, standing with his miter, marks each child with the Sign of the Cross. The Pope’s gesture is followed, with the same gesture, by both parents, first the mother and then the father. The readings are then proclaimed by some of the faithful and once the homily is over, the Sistine Chapel is the setting for prayer for the faithful.

the rite of baptism



After the invocation of the saints, the “prayer of exorcism and pre-baptismal anointing” begins. The organ sounds until the Pope gets close to the baptismal font. Meanwhile, the two concelebrating bishops approach the children to anoint them with oil. After the “Renunciation of Satan” and the “Profession of Faith”, the Pontiff removes the crosier while the parents, along with the children, approach the fountain for Baptism. The sound of the organ accompanies the Baptism rite with which the foundations of new Christian lives are laid.















Sistine Chapel Baptism

anoint with confirmation



After Baptism, the two concelebrating bishops, together with the two deacons, anoint the children with Confirmation. The Holy Father then introduces the rite of “Giving over the white garment and the lighted candle”. The parents of the baptized children are then escorted to the Easter candle to light the candle. The organ sounds until the last candle is lit. After the “Rite of Epheta”, the Holy Mass continues “as usual”. During the “Agnus Dei”, the priests who hand out Holy Communion remove the patens from the altar and are accompanied by the master of ceremonies to the indicated places.

let the children cry

In the Sistine Chapel, on the occasion of Baptisms, the exceptional works preserved there involve the extraordinary gift of life. On January 12, 2020, on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis told parents to “let the children cry and scream.”

Don’t be scared, let the babies cry and scream. But if your baby cries and screams, maybe it’s because it’s too hot: take something away; or because he is hungry: feed him, here, yes, always in peace. Something I also said last year: they have a “choir” dimension: one just gives the “Lá” and they all start, and the concert takes place. Don’t be scared. It’s a beautiful sermon when a child cries in church. Make it feel good and move on.

This cry will likely be repeated this Sunday. Like the first wavers, it will accompany the first moments of a new life and will echo among the treasures of the Sistine Chapel.