The big Netflix series that are confirmed for 2022

Netflix ended many cycles in 2021 – some felt good, like Lucifer. But, in 2022, the streaming platform already brings other big hits to excite viewers.

On social networks, the service published all original series confirmed for the year. The list already has some very important titles.

Continues after advertising

In addition to new seasons of famous series, such as Stranger Things, Netflix also brings titles from established franchises. This is the case of Vikings and La Casa de Papel.

Check out the big series from Netflix that are confirmed for 2022 below.

Ozark (Season 4)

The series arrives with its fourth and final season on Netflix – the first part is set for January 21st. Compared to Breaking Bad, Ozark tells the story of the Byrde family, involved with criminals because of the corruption of their father, a financial adviser.

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1)

After the end of Vikings, Netflix releases a sequel. Valhalla advances 100 years in time, taking the Nordic survivors to America – where new historical figures will be accompanied. The premiere is scheduled for February 25th.

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Bridgerton’s second season shifts the focus between the brothers in the family. De Daphne moves on to follow Anthony’s love life. Shonda Rhimes’ series releases new episodes on March 25th.

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max come back grown up with new mysteries on Netflix. The fourth season of Stranger Things continues to open up the Inverted World. The premiere is scheduled for the winter.

The Crown (Season 5)

The story of the British royal family is almost over on Netflix. Season five, the penultimate one, takes another leap in time and changes the cast. Now, the story of Queen Elizabeth II goes to the 1990s. The premiere of new episodes of The Crown is for November.

La Casa de Papel Korea (Season 1)

The phenomenon of La Casa de Papel is not over. The series gets a South Korean remake to bring new heists and a local gang to lead viewers on this adventure. La Casa de Papel Korea does not have an official release date yet.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

After the family of power saves the world twice, the focus seems to shift to season three of The Umbrella Academy. The next challenge is the Sparrow Academy, an apparent copy of the group of main characters. Season three is not yet scheduled on Netflix.

More releases for 2022

As shown in the above post, Netflix is ​​preparing a great series package for 2022. Other titles that stand out are Alice in Borderland, Locke & Key, Resident Evil, Sandman, The Witcher: Inception – derived from the franchise, and Young Royals.