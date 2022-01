The death toll rises to 8 after the fall of a wall in Capitol Hill | Midwest

Another body was found by the Fire Department in Capitol this Sunday (9), after a rockslide in Lake Furnas. According to Major Rodrigo Castro, at 9:50 am, the first search team located the submerged male body at the crash site.. Searches continue to find two other people who are missing.

Capitol: Missing searches resume this Sunday

The major said that the body has already been taken to the command post and the Civil Police continues with the work of identifying the victims.

One of the canyons hit four vessels, with at least 34 people, on Saturday (8), and caused eight deaths. A video shows the moment when one of the canyons hits the boats (look above).

According to a balance released by the Fire Department this Sunday morning, 50 soldiers are engaged in the search operation, including military firefighters and military personnel from the Brazilian Navy; 11 committed firefighter divers, experts in this type of operation and already familiar with the search area; 4 boats and 3 navy and firefighter watercraft launched at the search site already defined, in addition to the support of 7 vehicles.

See what is known so far:

The landslide occurred around 12:30 pm. It is still unknown what caused the accident.

Four vessels were hit, firefighters said

Eight people died. At least 2 are still hospitalized

A team of divers is on site and the search is not expected to end (they were suspended overnight and resumed on Sunday)

27 people were attended and released

The first information from the firefighters gave an account of 20 missing, but the number was updated to 3

Fire and Civil Police are on site; the Navy was called in and will investigate the cause

Civil Defense had issued an alert about heavy rains in the region with the possibility of “water head”; Navy also investigates why the rides were kept

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais confirmed 8 deaths from the landslide.

The victims are 4 women and 4 men, informed the Capitol delegate; no one has been identified yet.

Firefighter Colonel Edgard Estevo first said that the estimate was that 20 people were missing. However, in an interview with EPTV, affiliated with Globo, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara stated that would be four missing people and that they managed to contact the other victims. Shortly thereafter, the number was updated to three missing.

According to the colonel, 40 firefighters and divers are at the scene of the accident, but searches are suspended overnight.

According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, 32 people were assisted because of the accident., most with minor injuries.

of these, 27 were answered and released: 23 of them from Santa Casa de Capitólio and another 4 from Santa Casa de São José da Barra, 46 km from Capitólio.

2 people with open fractures went to Santa Casa de Piumhi, about 23 km from Capitolio;

A patient admitted to Santa Casa de Passos, 74 km from Capitólio, is a 26-year-old young man who lives in Pimenta (MG). He will be operated on this Monday (10) and then he must be discharged; the third person who was hospitalized in Passos went to a private hospital and is stable.

No one has been identified so far. Garrisons from Passos and Piumhi were deployed to the region to provide assistance to victims.

The Capitolio region and other cities bathed by Lake Furnas, in the Center-West of Minas Gerais, is much sought after by tourists for its natural beauty.

Like other parts of the state, the region has been hit by recent rains: on Friday (7), the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) had issued a warning of heavy rains, which would last until this Saturday morning.

This Saturday (8), the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert about heavy rains and the possibility of occurrences of “water heads” in Capitólio, but there is no confirmation that this was the cause of the accident. The Navy said it was investigating why the tours are kept.

The spokesman for the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, Pedro Aihara, explained that the rock formation at the site is of the sedimentary type, which makes the structures of the walls fragile, and the amount of rain aggravated the situation by accelerating erosion. See the explanation of the soil situation:

“We have a rock formation that is basically composed of sedimentary rocks, so these are rocks that naturally have a much lower resistance to the action of winds, water, and the natural elements that act on the region,” explained Aihara.

“Another situation that unfortunately worsened was because the rock falls in a perpendicular trajectory. Generally, when we have a break due to overturning, the rock comes out in a more sliced ​​way, it runs down that structure and falls in a diagonal way or even standing up. In this case, as we had this perpendicular tipping, and due to the size of the rock, we ended up having these people directly affected”, explained the firefighter.

For risk management specialist Gustavo Cunha Melo, a waterspout – initially cited by firefighters as the reason for the landslide – may have acted as a trigger for the landslide, but was not necessarily the cause of the problem.

For Melo, the rock would come off anyway, because of erosion:

“This rock was already with a lot of erosion, totally fragmented, it would collapse at some point. Can the waterspout explain the collapse at this time? Yes, and it didn’t need anything either – it would collapse at some point due to erosion, due to a natural process,” he said.

In these cases, according to the expert, risk management consists of isolate the place.

“There’s not much you can do in these situations. Risk management is: keep your distance. You have to isolate the area. The only risk management that is done is to isolate the area. Unfortunately, the vessels were very close there and the collapse happened at that very moment,” explained Melo.

Geologist Fábio Braz, from the Brazilian Society of Geology, related the detachment of rocks to rains – intense and for a long period – and classified the accident as “rare”:

“It is increasingly evident that the heavy rains really contributed to the fall of this block. This vertical fracturing is typical of canyon regions. We also observe the same type of feature in the canyons of the São Francisco River,” he explained.

“It’s a rare phenomenon. It does not detract from the tourist appeal of the Capitol region. It is necessary, however, that, from this tragedy, the necessary precautions are taken, the distances, that it is calculated by specialists in the field of geotechnics the safe distance of these walls”, said Braz.

A second video shows passengers on one of the speedboats trying to warn of the rock slide seconds before it falls:

governor regrets accident

The governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), lamented the accident on the social network Twitter:

“Today we suffer the pain of a tragedy in our State, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in the lake of Furnas, in Capitólio. The Government of Minas is present from the first moments through the Civil Defense and Corps of Firemen,” wrote Zema.

“The rescue work is still in progress. I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support,” he added.

Navy will investigate causes

Through a note, the Brazilian Navy informed that an investigation will be launched to investigate causes, circumstances of the accident (See full note below).

The Civil Police of Minas said it is on the spot to identify the damage and causes of the accident.

Check out the full Navy note

The Brazilian Navy informs that it became aware of an accident late this morning, after a rock slide hit boats navigating the canyon region, in Capitol-MG

DelFurnas immediately deployed Search and Rescue (SAR) teams to the site, part of Operation Verão now in progress, in order to provide the necessary support to the crews involved in the accident, in the transport of injured people to Santa Casa de Capitol, and in helping other agencies working in the area.

An inquiry will be initiated to investigate causes, circumstances of the accident/fact that occurred.

