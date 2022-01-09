The Economist: Democrats surround big US banks – Economy

“Power grab.” An “attempt to politicize our regulators for their own benefit.” “Extremist destruction of institutional norms.” The rhetoric around Washington remembers the criticisms once directed at the former president Donald Trump on the controversial reactions to problems ranging from border security to pollution control. This time, it was the Republicans who launched these barbs for the democrats in recent days, focusing on something that, at first glance, seems quite uninteresting: the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC, its acronym in English), the agency charged with protecting Americans’ economies from bank failures.

As the heated speech suggests, in fact, there is a lot at stake. In addition to safeguarding bank accounts, the FDIC is one of the institutions that approve bank mergers in the United States. This makes her a decisive agent in government plans Biden to impose stricter rules on the financial system. And Democrats have now taken full control of the body after a gruesome battle at board meetings.

Democrats already had three of the five seats on the FDIC’s board, which should, in theory, allow them to do as they pleased without worrying about the opposition. But the institution’s president was still Jelena McWilliams, a respected attorney appointed by Trump. She had the power to set the agenda for meetings. Democrats claimed she used it to block a review of bank merger policy — which she denied.

The controversy became public last month when two Democrats on the board, including Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tried to bypass Jelena. They announced that the Democratic majority had voted to revise the bank merger rules, without its support. Jelena responded by contesting the legitimacy of the vote. In an article published in the wall street journal, she accused them of plotting “a hostile takeover of the FDIC”. On December 31, with the board divided and with no chance of an agreement, Jelena announced that she would step down.

clash

The conflict is a showcase for ongoing efforts within the Democratic Party to make its mark on the institutions that oversee the American economy. Chopra is an ally of Elizabeth Warren, a senator for the Democratic left wing. Other people close to Elizabeth – notably Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission; and Gary Gensler, president of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC) – also hold important positions.

But the progressives didn’t win all the office struggles. Saule Omarova, the Democratic wing’s preferred candidate to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a banking regulator, abandoned the nomination process in December after Republicans publicly criticized her, branding her a “radical.”

Renaming Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) was another disappointment for the left of the Democratic party. However, with three seats available on the Fed’s board, progressives can still make their mark on the US monetary authority. In addition, Biden is expected to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin, another favorite candidate of Senator Elizabeth Warren, as Vice President of Oversight at the Fed, the most important regulatory role in the financial system.

Goals

What do progressives hope to achieve? It is already clear that they want to contain the tech giants. Discussion at the FDIC reveals that they also intend to limit the formation of large banks. For now, the review of the bank merger policy is just a request for information. But questions asked by Chopra in a blog post in December leave little doubt about his desired direction: “Should financial institutions that routinely violate consumer protection laws be allowed to expand through acquisitions? (…) How should we ensure that a merger does not increase the risk of a bank being too big to fail?”.

Many financial sector analysts like the idea of ​​midsize American companies forming groups to compete with the “big four”, a term used in reference to the four largest banks in the United States (JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo). Progressives would argue that this would set things back. If the power of giant banks jeopardizes financial stability, creating ones bigger than them would only aggravate the situation, a government official said.

Other possible changes include incorporating global warming concerns into financial regulation and tightening some of the capital requirements of institutions. Democrats will, as always, need to overcome legislative and lobbying obstacles to make this all happen. But with the FDIC now decidedly in his hands, the path is a little clearer. TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA

Agencies at stake

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Created in 1933, after the 1929 crisis, the agency provides guarantees for deposits in financial institutions. Its function is similar to that of the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) in Brazil. Trump-appointed President Jelena MacWilliams stepped down after pressure from Democratic advisers.

Consumer Financial Protection Agency (CFPB)

Responsible for ensuring consumer rights in the financial sector. It was created in 2011 in response to the 2008 financial crisis. It is led by Rohit Chopra, an ally of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)

Linked to the Treasury Department, the agency is responsible for supervising and regulating the activities of around 1,200 private national banks. The nomination for the head of the organ provoked a clash between Democrats and Republicans.