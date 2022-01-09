The end of the best party with champagne, expensive food and gossip







The empty hall and the Golden Globe statuette Photo: Reproduction

This Sunday (9), the Golden Globe it kicks off the awards season of American cinema. But this time, without the traditional party. Winners will be announced at a members-only event of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No first-team celebrity accepted to participate.

The organization that organizes the awards started to be deplored after accusations of nominations in exchange for privileges (paid trips, luxurious gifts, banquets, etc.), sale of votes and racism – until then, none of the voters were black, and an email with criticism of anti-racist movements was leaked.

The NBC channel canceled this year’s broadcast and several actors’ agencies have banded together in a boycott. The media scandal destroyed the credibility of Hollywood’s most endearing award. It was the favorite of most actors, directors and producers. In a gala dinner format, it offered all-you-can-eat champagne and expensive (not necessarily good) food in the lounge at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

The relaxed atmosphere encouraged jokes, self-irony and gossip. Between one toast and another, laughter and flirting. The synthesis of the glamorous life of the famous, rich and powerful in cinema. Thanks to the effect of alcohol, the Golden Globes always yielded curious moments. The TV broadcast was more interesting to watch than the endless Oscar screening.

All this is past. Despite the desperate attempt to reverse the image crisis, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has not sensitized the artistic class or the media. It must be admitted that the Golden Globe was used, indeed, as a scapegoat in a historic moment of reaction against discrimination in society and fraud in the entertainment industry.

Naivety to believe that only members of that entity were influenced by gratifications and pretended not to see the white hegemony around them. Everything unethical that happened in the closed group of foreign journalists also occurred, even to a greater degree, in other important awards. Recent efforts to promote the inclusion of blacks and other ethnicities among voters, and the increase in philanthropic actions, will not be enough to rehabilitate the event.

Even if it goes back to being televised and attracts again a part of the screen idols, the Golden Globe will never have the same festive aura, nor the same prestige. Stars and stars no longer have the desire to conquer the charming golden statuette. Tom Cruise became the symbol of contempt for the honor: he returned his three awards.

At the 2016 ceremony, a scripted episode highlighted the exaggerated importance given to this type of award and the self-centeredness of the artists. “Two Golden Globes winner Jim Carrey,” announced the announcer. The comedian entered the stage. “I am the winner of two Golden Globes, Jim Carrey. When I go to bed at night, I’m not just a guy going to sleep. I’m the winner of two Golden Globes, Jim Carrey, going to have his deserved close of eyes”, he joked.

“And when I dream, it’s not just any dream. No sir! I dream of being the winner of three Golden Globes, Jim Carrey. Because then I’ll be good enough,” he said, causing laughter from the frivolous audience. Nobody dreams of that in Hollywood anymore. That debauchery, seen today, seems like a premonition of doom based on the excessive vanity that the prize itself produced.