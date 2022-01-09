The importance of Carnival for our health (or its cancellation) – 08/01/2022

How many times have we heard someone say that there are announced tragedies? These would be obvious situations regarding the risk of something not going well, of failure or even a catastrophe.

An announced tragedy means taking risks without any plausible justification for it. Several episodes in the history of Brazil and the world, which resulted in tragic outcomes, confirmed a well-known maxim: “pride precedes ruin”.

Reports of the 1912 sinking of the Titanic clearly demonstrate that there was overconfidence in the ship’s supposedly unshakable structure. A large chunk of ice sank the sumptuous ship. On December 31, 1988, in Guanabara Bay, the vessel Bateau Mouche sank thanks to a clearly inadequate and precarious infrastructure and the many lives lost represented the foreseen tragedy. When smugness and arrogance predominate, the outcome will certainly not be pleasant.

I believe that few question how much the 2020 Carnival festivities were decisive in the dissemination of the coronavirus in Brazil. Although there was not yet a state of public calamity in February 2020, the Carnival festivities, characterized by excessive crowding and physical contact, were real triggers for a virus and a pandemic that were still organized to change people’s lives.

We are already in 2022, the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, many people still need vaccination and we are considering holding Carnival parties. Carnival is a Brazilian tradition and no one is going to change it.

Carnival is not just a party, it is also a very broad business, which involves many sectors, in other words, we know that holding this party involves immeasurable commercial aspects.

The crucial issue is that the coronavirus pandemic is not over. We all want it to end, we all want to wake up and read in the newspapers that the pandemic is over, just like when a great war is over.

It is not possible to want an end to the pandemic and also want us to have Carnival parties. For a very simple reason: again the announced tragedy.

Carrying out the Carnival parties in 2022 would be to announce, in advance, that we are going to face and experience a great tragedy. A party of agglomeration and physical contact does not fit at the moment. This clear conception of the risk we will run is what motivates me to emphasize that Carnival is fundamental for our health.

Fundamental not as a party in itself, but as an indisputable example of an announced tragedy, of a terrifying scenario of extremely high risk that, as such, can be prevented if there is good sense and responsibility.

But are there differences in terms of the risk of holding Carnival parties indoors and outdoors? Yes, there is certainly this distinction, probably with greater risk in the case of street parties. However, what would be the logic of insisting on holding Carnival parties, simply because there is a supposedly lower risk situation? Faced with the imminence of a tragedy, with the risk of life and overload of hospitals, would it justify betting on a lower risk?

We are all already seeing that the pandemic situation has recently worsened, caused by variants such as omicron and also by the lack of precaution during the end of the year. Although this omicron variant does not appear to offer lethality, its ability to increase coronavirus transmission is very significant.

At the same time, we are also facing a veritable pandemic of influenza H3N2 influenza, which is not being simple to control and has caused overcrowding in public and private hospitals.

In this juncture of pandemics, we have been following another reality that stands out — many people infected simultaneously by the coronavirus and influenza H3N2 — the so-called “flurone”.

Considering these simultaneous contaminations, we only need to encourage agglomeration and physical contact to generate a veritable explosion of flurone cases. Given all this, are we still considering holding Carnival parties in 2022?

For those who haven’t noticed, we are in a new phase of the pandemic or pandemics — more than one virus present in respiratory droplets, many variants of each virus being seasonally discovered, the public and private health structure threatened by a “drag” of cases that increasingly, the search for vaccination is being resumed on an emergency basis.

The Carnival of 2022 will be fundamental for our health, it will be a milestone in improving prospects or eventually burying hopes for a lighter year. The Carnival of 2022 will be a paradigm shift, not because of the party itself and its playful nuances, but because it has been announcing, since the beginning of 2022, the tragedy that we may be experiencing.

Long live the 2022 Carnival, because, without it, perhaps we would not have been here in this text, evaluating risks and being afraid of the catastrophe that could arise in the streets, club halls and sambódromos.