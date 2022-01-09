The incredible story of how France created the decimal metric system

3 hours ago

On the facade of the Ministry of Justice in Paris, just below a window on the ground floor, there is a marble plaque engraved with a horizontal line and the word ‘MÈTRE’.

It’s barely noticeable on the grand Place Vendôme — in fact, of all the tourists on the square, I was the only person to stop and reflect on it.

But this board is one of the last ‘metr etalons’ (standard meter bars) that have been placed across the city over 200 years ago in an attempt to introduce a new universal system of measurement.

And it’s just one of many places in Paris that hint at the long and fascinating history of the metric system.

“Measuring is one of the most mundane and commonplace things, but it’s actually the things we take for granted that are the most interesting and have controversial histories,” said Ken Alder, professor of history at Northwestern University, USA, and author of the measure of all things, a book about the creation of the metro.

Now, it’s natural in most places: the metric system, created in France, is the official measurement system of almost every country in the world except the United States, Liberia and Myanmar. And even there, the metric system is still used for purposes like global trade.

But imagine a world where every time you travel, you need to use different conversions for measurements, as we do with currencies.

This was the case before the French Revolution in the late 18th century, when weights and measures varied not only from one nation to another, but also within nations.

In France alone, it is estimated that at that time there were thousands of different weights and measures in use.

The French Revolution changed that.

During the volatile years from 1789 to 1799, revolutionaries sought not only to overthrow politics, taking power away from the monarchy and the church, but also to fundamentally alter society, overturning old traditions and customs.

To do this, they introduced, among other things, the Republican Calendar in 1793, which consisted of 10-hour days with 100 minutes per hour and 100 seconds per minute.

In addition to eliminating the religious influence of the calendar, making it difficult for Catholics to keep track of Sundays and holy days, it helped introduce the decimal system in France.

But while decimal time has not gone ahead, the new decimal system of measurement, which is the basis of the meter and the kilogram, remains with us today.

The task of creating a new measurement system was given to the most prominent scientific thinkers of the Enlightenment.

These scientists were eager to create a new uniform system based on reason rather than traditions or the will of local authorities.

Therefore, it was determined that the meter would be based purely on nature. It was supposed to be a tenth of a millionth of the distance from the North Pole to the equator.

The longitude line from the pole to the equator, which would be used to determine the length of the new pattern, was the Paris meridian.

This line was drawn by two astronomers who departed Paris in 1792: Jean-Baptiste-Joseph Delambre, who traveled north to Dunkirk, and Pierre Méchain, who traveled south to Barcelona.

They used the latest technology at the time and the mathematical process of triangulation to measure the meridian arc between these two locations at sea level.

Then, extrapolating the distance between the North Pole and the Equator, by extending the arc to an ellipse, the two astronomers arranged to meet within a year in Paris to propose the new universal standard of measurement.

The process ended up taking, however, seven years. Finally, in 1799, Delambre and Méchain presented their results, and based on them, a 1-meter long platinum bar was created to serve as the basis for the metric system.

As Alder details in his book, measuring this meridian arc during a time of great political and social turmoil proved to be an epic endeavor.

The two astronomers were often greeted with suspicion and animosity; they have fallen into the grace and disgrace of the state; and they were even injured on the job, which involved climbing high points like church domes.

The Pantheon, which was originally commissioned by Louis 15 to be a church, became the central geodesic station in Paris—from its dome, Delambre triangulated every point around the city.

Today, it serves as a mausoleum for heroes of the Republic, such as Voltaire, René Descartes and Victor Hugo. But in Delambre’s time it served as another kind of mausoleum—a storehouse for all the old weights and measures that were sent from cities all over France in anticipation of the new system.

But, despite all the effort and technology invested in defining the new measure, nobody wanted to use it.

People were reluctant to give up the old ways of measuring, as they were intrinsically linked to local rituals, customs and economies.

For example, an ell, measure of cloth, generally equated to the width of local looms, while arable land was often measured in days, referring to the amount of land a peasant could prepare during that time.

Paris authorities were so exasperated by the people’s refusal to let go of the old measure that they even sent police inspectors to the markets to ensure the new system was applied.

Finally, in 1812, Napoleon abandoned the metric system; although it was still taught in school, he let people use whatever measurements they liked until the metric system was reinstated in 1840.

According to Ken Alder, “it took about 100 years before almost all French people started using it.”

But this is not just due to the perseverance of the state.

France was rapidly advancing towards the industrial revolution; mapping required more precision for military purposes; and in 1851 the first of the great World’s Fairs took place, at which nations were to present and compare industrial and scientific knowledge.

Of course, this was tricky to do, unless you had clear standard measurements like the meter and the kilogram.

For example, the Eiffel Tower was built for the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris and, at 324 m, it was at that time the tallest man-made structure in the world.

All of this led to the creation of one of the oldest international institutions in the world: the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM, its acronym in French).

Located in the quiet Paris suburb of Sèvres, the BIPM is surrounded by parks and gardens. His lack of ostentation reminded me again of the meter etalon at Place Vendôme; it may be hidden, but it is fundamental to the world we live in today.

Originally established to preserve international standards, the BIPM promotes the uniformity of seven international measurement units: the meter, the kilogram, the second, the ampere (which measures the intensity of electric current), the kelvin (temperature unit), the mol (amount of substance) and candela (light intensity).

This is where the standard platinum master meter bar is, used to carefully calibrate the copies, which were then sent to various other national capitals.

In the 1980s, BIPM redefined the meter as the distance traveled by light in a vacuum at a specific interval of time, making it more accurate than ever.

Since then, defined by the universal laws of physics, it has finally become a truly nature-based measure.

The building in Sèvres also houses the original kilogram, which is under three domes in an underground vault, which can only be accessed using three different keys, kept by three different people.

Now, the kilo is calculated by the so-called Kibble (or Watt) scale, an instrument that allows you to compare mechanical and electromagnetic energy using two separate experiments.

This way of measuring the kilo does not change, nor can it be damaged or lost, as it can with a physical object.

Furthermore, a definition based on a constant — not an object — makes the exact kilogram measurement, at least in theory, available to anyone anywhere on the planet, not just those who have access to the original kilo saved in France.

As with the 18th century meridian project, defining measurements remains one of our most important and difficult challenges.

What started with the metro formed the foundation of our modern economy and led to globalization. It paved the way for high-precision engineering and remains essential to science and research, as well as to our understanding of the universe.