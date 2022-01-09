the latest from Flamengo today

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

FLAMEGO MAKES A PROPOSAL BY PABLO MARÍ

A few days after Arsenal decided not to keep Pablo Marí in their squad, Flamengo would have moved to try to get the Spanish defender back in the squad. According to the GetFootball Italy newspaper, the defender would have in hand a contract proposal sent by Rubro-Negro, where he was successful in 2019.

FLAMEGO STARTS CONVERSATIONS FOR RODRIGO CAIO RENEWAL

Owner of Flamengo, Rodrigo Caio opened conversations to renew his contract with Flamengo. At the moment, shirt 3 has a contract until the end of 2023, a bond that has a chance of being extended. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the defender, through his fatigue, expressed interest in having a salary increase so that the right is done.

DEFENDER WILL FOLLOW HOSPITALIZED AND WILL GO THROUGH ANOTHER KNEE PROCEDURE

Flamengo will have a major loss in the re-presentation of the squad scheduled for next Monday (10), at Ninho do Urubu. After presenting a problem in one of the points of the surgical procedure performed on the knee, defender Rodrigo Caio remains hospitalized in a hospital in Barra da Tijuca and is not expected to be discharged.

PAULO SOUSA MAKES THREE MORE REQUESTS TO THE MANAGEMENT

In addition to the screen on the edge of the lawn, which will be placed between fields 1 and 2 of the CT, Paulo Sousa made three more requests to the club’s officers:

1 – WIMU tool – GPS application, which monitors simultaneous data in the field and in the gym;

2 – TMG – device that assists in the assessment of muscle contracting potential;

3 – Markings in the professional’s training fields to carry out specific activities;

