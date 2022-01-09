The most sexually explicit film in the history of mainstream cinema is on Netflix

Love and sex is a vast theme, and equally vast is the way it has been explored throughout history by the cultural industry. The dichotomy between physical attraction and romantic enchantment, true or not, has already become a book, has already been taken to the stage, some of these pieces have already become movies and many of these movies end up blending into our own lives.

The greatest asset of “Nymphomaniac — Volume I” is to say in all its lyrics that love is the ridiculous thing about life and sex, the ridiculous thing about love. Lars von Trier knows the scratch like few others. All of his work is based, to a greater or lesser extent, on man’s inadequacy in the face of so many situations of moral conflict that life presents him with. It was like that in “Medeia” (1988), when portraying the myth of the sorceress who, wounded in her female pride, does what everyone knows, without any remorse; “Dogville” (2003), starring a humble woman who runs away from people who harass her and ends up being even more persecuted by people who she thought were sensible; and “Melancholia” (2011), which registers the completely different reactions of two sisters with the imminence of an apocalyptic scenario. As noted, Von Trier became an expert analyst of the oddities of human nature, but for one reason or another, the female soul in her beauty, her dirt, her fragility stood out in her work.

Using a somewhat disastrous conduct for “Nymphomaniac — Volume I”, the director presents the many contradictions of the universe he proposes to portray. The color palette of frighteningly pale tones gives the film a 1940s noir look, but without prejudice to the irreverence that the motto of the story ends up giving rise to, which, from a certain point of view, descends into involuntary humor. Questioning, teasing, challenging, Von Trier presents one erotic sequence after another, in which close-ups of male and female genitalia pop up before the viewer’s eyes – male, above all -, despite never seeing anything that will shock the sensibilities of others (the case of “Nymphomaniac—Volume II is a bit different), and the warning in the end credits about the sex scenes being done by stunt men no longer matters. It is irrefutable witness that the act was indeed accomplished, by whomever. Lars von Trier marks the first cross on the stock.

Joe, the mysterious woman played by Charlotte Gainsbourg, is presented to the public lying down in an alley, and he wonders if he had taken his own life by launching himself from a neighboring building, or if he had been robbed or worse, and that doubt persists throughout “Nymphomaniac—Volume I.” Perhaps she would have been able to get up and walk away on her own, after some sacrifice, but Seligman comes to her rescue. Equally enigmatic, but even more solitary, the character of Stellan Skarsgård supports her, leading her to his apartment, where he prepares her a cup of tea and milk while Joe rests. Evidently, Seligman wants something in return as he pays for so much effort, if only to know what happened, without circumlocutions or flourishes. His guest agrees to explain the whole story, but luckily for those watching, Joe backtracks to the point he thinks appropriate so that everything makes sense. The two remain together in the bedroom for a good couple of hours while the light rain showers the window.

Von Trier uses the feature of dividing the film into title sections, each of these segments having a specific narrative. The camera returns to the bedroom on occasional occasions, recording Joe, completely absorbed in what she is narrating to her new unknown friend, and Seligman, in turn, restless, trying to be sure whether what he has just heard is really true or a delusion of protagonist, who could still be suffering from the consequences of the aggression, but never scared. All the details that he comes to know about the story fascinate him and a deep relationship is established between the two. Though they hadn’t even introduced themselves until then, one of the first things Gainsbourg’s character learns about his partner is that he fishes a lot, although he brings few fish at the end of his hook after these leisurely moments. And the image of a guy fishing, alone, on the banks of a mighty river, is another aesthetic element in the plot.

The approach to sex as a source of pleasure that dries up, drying out until there is nothing left but despondency, emptiness, is the apex of “Nymphomaniac”. As Joe expands on his sexual experiences, experienced more emphatically from a game proposed by B, Sophie Kennedy Clark’s equally uninhibited childhood friend, during a train ride, crystallizes the certainty that having sex , for her, is an activity that is linked to anything, power, vanity, fun, boredom, except love. Having discovered the ability to experience erotic pleasure at an early age, Joe gave vent to his sensual demands in play on the wet bathroom floor, repressed by his mother, played by Connie Nielsen, while his father, a Christian Slater character, encouraged her. . These flashbacks, in which Joe is played by Ananya Martin as a child and Stacey Kent as a teenager, are essential in order to understand at what point the desire train may have been derailed in the central character’s life. By identifying his virginity as a “problem” and seeking out Jerome, Shia LaBeouf’s neighborhood mechanic, in order to remedy it, Joe puts an end to the issue in the least sentimental way, a Von Trier allusion to the very dynamics of sex, a subject that a mechanic certainly has mastered. Sex is movement, but not just movement — and that’s the real problem. Confusedly immature, Joe is unable to understand the extent of his responsibility in accepting or refusing someone as his bedroom partner. What should mean freedom had become prison.

Caudal, full of philosophical references and musings, “Nymphomaniac — Volume I” is just an appetizer, albeit a little too spicy, about the other discussions that permeate sex, scrutinized by Lars von Trier with the same boldness. Intending to shock, intentionally or not, what the director does is to warn about the traps of sex, which in the best of all worlds would be just the most natural development of love, but which in the real world remains trivialized, vulgarized, even criminal. Pleasure comes at a price, but many people prefer to take it for free, and what is free is expensive.

Film: Nymphomaniac — Volume I

Direction: Lars von Trier

Year: 2013

Gender: Drama/Erotic

note: 7/10