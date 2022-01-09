‘The Nikão case’ irritates Inter and creates stress for São Paulo to sign a contract with Patrick, says journalist

Patrick’s agent needed to cut corners with directors of both clubs so as not to increase discomfort

THE São Paulo announced the hiring of Patrick this Saturday (8), around 17:00 (GMT), until the end of 2023, but before that he had to deal with a last-minute stress with the International generated by the turnaround in the negotiation of the club from Rio Grande do Sul with Nikão. This is what journalist Jorge Nicola says on his blog on the Yahoo! portal.

According to the blogger, who broke the news of the signing of a contract between the midfielder and the São Paulo team before the second made the announcement (around 14:00), the tricolor action of resuming negotiations and practically closing with Nikão this morning after Inter suddenly left the deal – see the reason below – created stress, a kind of malaise among the associations.

And this created an impasse, albeit small, in the final negotiations between the two clubs in relation to Patrick and Liziero, the latter 23 years old and who took the opposite path, leaving Morumbi for Beira-Rio on loan until the end of this year and with a fixed final transfer value.

The one who acted to get around the situation between the Tricolor and Colorado leaders was Patrick’s manager, Marcelo Robalinho. And successfully. With the tension dissipated, the athletes signed the bonds with their new clubs.

‘Nicao case’

The stress came because Inter and Nikão, who were about to sign a contract, broke up between the night of this Friday (7) and the morning of this Saturday (8). be in the details of announcing the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, desire tricolor since the beginning of 2021.

THE ESPN Brazil found that the reason for the turnaround was financial.

Internacional was very uncomfortable with a request made by the athlete’s agent, Paulo Pitombeira, who in a very short period of time increased the gloves he would receive for the deal from R$ 2 million to R$ 4 million.

The colorado team considered the request for double the amount they had agreed to pay initially shocking and decided to end any negotiations, not even opening the possibility of talking about it.

Sought out, Pitombeira did not answer the calls or respond to the report’s messages.