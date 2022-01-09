The number of people missing in a Capitol tragedy drops to three, says Fire Department | South of Minas

Fire Department Lieutenant Pedro Aihara said the number of people missing after a rock collapsed on Capitol Hill had dropped from 20 to three. According to a spokesman for the Fire Department, seven people died.

In an interview with EPTV, affiliated Globo, the lieutenant had informed that four people were missing and that 16 people were located after crossing information with hospitals in Minas Gerais. However, around 9 pm, the information was updated and the number of missing persons dropped to three. With that, the seventh death was confirmed.

“The initial information we had was 20 missing people, because many people who were treated at hospitals and the cross-listing had not yet been done and they were appearing as missing. We have already managed to make contact with most of them and this number has already drastically decreased. The people who are definitely missing are the people from the Jesus boat, which was one of the boats directly hit. The moment the stone breaks free, it hits four launches, two directly and two with indirect impact. This boat Jesus is the boat with the highest number of missing people”.

According to the Fire Department, seven deaths have been confirmed so far. The Fire Department will continue in the search for those missing from the tragedy that devastated the city of Capitólio (MG). Only dive searches will be stopped at night. Aircraft searches were not possible due to poor weather conditions.

1 of 3 Stone slides over tourists in Capitol Hill — Photo: Reproduction Stone slides over tourists in Capitol Hill — Photo: Reproduction

A rockslide in Furnas Lake, in Capitólio (MG), about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, hit four boats, with at least 34 people, this Saturday (8), and caused seven deaths.

Stone slip hits boats in Furnas Canyons on Capitol Hill

See what is known so far:

The landslide occurred around 12:30 pm. It is still unknown what caused the accident.

Four vessels were hit, firefighters said

Seven people died. At least 4 are still hospitalized

A team of divers is on site and the searches are not expected to end (they were suspended overnight and will resume on Sunday)

27 people were attended and released

The first information from the firefighters gave an account of 20 missing, but the number was updated to 4

Fire and Civil Police are on site; the Navy was called in and will investigate the cause

Civil Defense had issued an alert about heavy rains in the region with the possibility of “water head”, and the Navy is also investigating why the sidewalks were maintained

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais confirmed 7 deaths from the landslide.

The victims are 3 women and 4 men, informed the Capitol delegate; no one has been identified yet.

Firefighter Colonel Edgard Estevo first said that 20 people were estimated to be missing. However, in an interview with EPTV, affiliated Globo, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara stated that there are currently four people missing and that they have managed to contact the other victims.

According to the colonel, 40 firefighters and divers are at the scene of the accident, but searches are suspended overnight.

According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, 32 people were assisted because of the accident, most with minor injuries.

Of these, 27 were assisted and released: 23 from the Santa Casa de Capitólio and another 4 from the Santa Casa de São José da Barra, 46 km from Capitólio.

At least 4 other people are still hospitalized:

2 people with open fractures went to Santa Casa de Piumhi, about 23 km from Capitol Hill;

went to Santa Casa de Piumhi, about 23 km from Capitol Hill; 2 people are still hospitalized at Santa Casa de Passos, 74 km from Capitol Hill; the third person who was hospitalized in Passos went to a private hospital – that’s why the firefighters do not have information about her health status.

No one has been identified so far. Garrisons from Passos and Piumhi were deployed to the region to provide assistance to victims.

2 out of 3 Wounded in an accident in Capitólio (MG) were taken to nearby cities; see the infographic — Photo: G1 Wounded in an accident in Capitólio (MG) were taken to nearby cities; see the infographic — Photo: G1

The Capitolio region and other cities bathed by Lake Furnas, in the Center-West of Minas Gerais, is much sought after by tourists for its natural beauty.

Like other parts of the state, the region has been hit by recent rains: on Friday (7), the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) had issued a warning of heavy rains, which would last until this Saturday morning.

This Saturday (8), the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert about heavy rains and the possibility of occurrences of “water heads” in Capitólio, but there is no confirmation that this was the cause of the accident. The Navy said it was investigating why the tours are kept.

The spokesman for the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, Pedro Aihara, explained that the rock formation at the site is of the sedimentary type, which makes the structures of the walls fragile, and the amount of rain aggravated the situation by accelerating erosion. See the explanation of the soil situation:

The way the rock fell in Capitólio (MG) made the situation worse, says firefighter

“We have a rock formation that is basically composed of sedimentary rocks, so these are rocks that naturally have a much lower resistance to the action of winds, water, and the natural elements that act on the region,” explained Aihara.

“Another situation that unfortunately worsened was because the rock falls on a perpendicular trajectory. Generally, when we have a break due to tipping, the rock comes out in a more sliced ​​way, it runs down that structure and falls in a diagonal or other way. even standing up. In this case, as we had this perpendicular tipping, and due to the size of the rock, we ended up having these people directly affected”, explained the firefighter.

For risk management specialist Gustavo Cunha Melo, a waterspout – initially cited by firefighters as the reason for the landslide – may have acted as a trigger for the landslide, but was not necessarily the cause of the problem.

For Melo, the rock would come off anyway, because of erosion:

“This rock was already with a lot of erosion, totally fragmented, it would collapse at some point. Can the waterspout explain the collapse at this time? Yes, and it didn’t need anything either – it would collapse at some point due to erosion, due to a natural process,” he said.

In these cases, according to the specialist, risk management consists of isolating the location.

“There’s not much you can do in these situations. Risk management is: keep your distance. You have to isolate the area. The only risk management that is done is to isolate the area. Unfortunately, the vessels were very close there and the collapse happened at that very moment,” explained Melo.

Geologist Fábio Braz, from the Brazilian Society of Geology, related the detachment of rocks to rains – intense and for a long period – and classified the accident as “rare”:

“It is increasingly evident that the heavy rains really contributed to the fall of this block. This vertical fracturing is typical of canyon regions. We also observe the same type of feature in the canyons of the São Francisco River,” he explained.

Navy will investigate causes

Through a note, the Brazilian Navy informed that an investigation will be launched to investigate the causes, circumstances of the accident (See full note below).

The Civil Police of Minas said it is on the spot to identify the damage and causes of the accident.

3 of 3 Stone slides over tourists in Capitólio — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction Stone slides over tourists in Capitólio — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

Check out the full Navy note

The Brazilian Navy informs that it became aware of an accident, late this morning, after a rock slide hit boats navigating the canyon region, in Capitólio-MG.

DelFurnas immediately deployed Search and Rescue (SAR) teams to the site, members of Operation Verão now in progress, in order to provide the necessary support to the crews involved in the accident, in transporting the injured to the Santa Casa de Capitólio, and in helping other agencies working on site.