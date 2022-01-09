The PIS 2022 calendar has already been released, with a new value; See official PIS 2022 calendar, dates and latest news

Finally, the Brazilians who are waiting for the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus payments can begin to program themselves. After a long wait, the PIS 2022 and Pasep calendar.

THE official PIS 2022 calendar It’s from Pasep was approved on Friday by the Development Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat).

You can check the PIS 2022 calendar with dates, in addition to Pasep, below.

The PIS 2022 calendar is out

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance is granted to the worker registered in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who has formally worked for at least 30 days in the 2020 base year.

The PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus had its new calendar approved by Codefat, on Friday afternoon (7). The proposal had been delivered by the government on Wednesday (5).

In addition, the new value of PIS/Pasep was ratified [confira abaixo].

PIS calendar 2022 dates

The PIS salary bonus is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to private sector workers. Check out the official PIS 2022 calendar below:

Official PIS 2022 Calendar

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM RECEIVE UNTIL January February 8th December 29th February February, 10th December 29th March February 15th December 29th April February 17th December 29th May February 22nd December 29th June February, 24 December 29th July March, 15 December 29th August March 17th December 29th September March 22 December 29th October March 24th December 29th

November March 29th December 29th

December March 31 December 29th



Pasep 2022 Calendar

The Pasep salary bonus is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. Check out the full calendar below:

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM RECEIVE UNTIL 0 – 1 February 15th December 29th 2 – 3 February 17th December 29th 4 February 22nd December 29th 5 February, 24 December 29th 6 March, 15 December 29th 7 March 17th December 29th 8 March 22 December 29th 9 March 24th December 29th

new value

With the readjustment of the minimum wage, in 2022, the value of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus also changed. This is because the calculation of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment.

This amount is multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year, rounded up, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

If the beneficiary worked the entire year of 2020, he will receive a minimum wage bonus, which is R$1,212, in 2022.

If you worked a month, you will receive BRL 101. Fractions of 15 days or more are considered as 30 days.

The salary bonus is different from the PIS/Pasep quotas, due to citizens who worked between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet withdrawn the money.