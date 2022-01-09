The plane catches fire and is destroyed as it leaves for the flight this Saturday





A commercial airliner was severely damaged this Saturday, January 8th, after a fire broke out as it was being pushed from its apron position to begin the flight.

The occurrence was registered at Hangzhou airport, in China, with flight 4B-6534, of the Russian airline Aviastar, which was destined for Novosibirsk airport, in Russia.

The Aviation Herald reports that the jet involved is the Tupolev TU-204 freighter registered under registration RA-64032. This plane features a painting by Cainiao, a Chinese logistics company launched, together with other companies, by the Alibaba Group, which also owns the AliExpress brand, which is quite famous in the digital product trade.

The plane would depart with 8 crew and 20 tons of general cargo, and was fueled with 26 tons of fuel. Reports indicate that he was already being pushed by the tow vehicle (a procedure called a “pushback”) when the fire broke out in the forward section of the fuselage.





The emergency services were called and the crew managed to evacuate safely, however, upon arrival of support to the aircraft about 2 minutes after the call, the fire was already seen coming out above the fuselage, destroying it beyond the possibility of repair . After some time, the fuselage still split in two.

Latest pic of RA-64032, the Tu-204F that caught fire in Hangzhou, China in the early hours on 08Jan2022. It seems like the fuselage is now in 3 parts. (Photo provided by Weibo follower 少喝奶茶多运动). pic.twitter.com/BQOC2ZtS49 — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) January 8, 2022

At the time of publication of this article, there was still no additional information indicating at what specific point the fire would have started.