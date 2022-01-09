The plane catches fire and is destroyed as it leaves for the flight this Saturday

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News Comments Off on The plane catches fire and is destroyed as it leaves for the flight this Saturday 0 Views


A commercial airliner was severely damaged this Saturday, January 8th, after a fire broke out as it was being pushed from its apron position to begin the flight.

The occurrence was registered at Hangzhou airport, in China, with flight 4B-6534, of the Russian airline Aviastar, which was destined for Novosibirsk airport, in Russia.

The Aviation Herald reports that the jet involved is the Tupolev TU-204 freighter registered under registration RA-64032. This plane features a painting by Cainiao, a Chinese logistics company launched, together with other companies, by the Alibaba Group, which also owns the AliExpress brand, which is quite famous in the digital product trade.

The plane would depart with 8 crew and 20 tons of general cargo, and was fueled with 26 tons of fuel. Reports indicate that he was already being pushed by the tow vehicle (a procedure called a “pushback”) when the fire broke out in the forward section of the fuselage.


The emergency services were called and the crew managed to evacuate safely, however, upon arrival of support to the aircraft about 2 minutes after the call, the fire was already seen coming out above the fuselage, destroying it beyond the possibility of repair . After some time, the fuselage still split in two.

At the time of publication of this article, there was still no additional information indicating at what specific point the fire would have started.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

European countries re-impose rules and make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory

Portugal is one of the countries with the highest immunization rate, with 89.7% of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved