The situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world in eight points – News

This is a compilation of the latest news related to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as new measures taken, updated balances and their influence in areas such as sport.

Two million daily cases worldwide

In the week of January 1st to 7th, more than 2 million daily cases of Covid-19 were detected, on average, around the world; a number that doubled in ten days, according to an AFP count.

The number of new daily cases has increased by 270% since the discovery of the Ômicron variant in Botswana and South Africa in late November 2021.

The vast majority of recent infections were detected in Europe (7,211,290 cases in seven days, 47% more than in the previous week) and in the United States and Canada (4,808,098 infections, +76%).

However, the current wave of infections is not accompanied by an increase in the number of deaths. In the last seven days, there were an average of 6,237 deaths per day worldwide, the lowest number since the end of October 2020.

More than 150,000 dead in the UK

undefined

Covid-19 has killed at least 150,057 people in the UK, authorities announced Saturday. 313 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Djokovic asks to train

Tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was banned from entering Australia because of sanitary measures and who believes he should be exempted from anti-Covid vaccinations because he was infected in December, asked on Saturday to leave the detention center where he is in Melbourne so that he can train.

On Monday, a federal court will hear the appeal brought by the player, the world number one, just over a week before the Australian Open.

Djokovic participated in two public events in Belgrade on the day he tested positive and the day after, according to different social media posts. One was the ceremony in honor of young Serbian players on December 17, when he was not wearing a mask, and the other was the presentation of a stamp in his honor the day before.

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, in turn, left Australia this Saturday, after her visa was canceled for health reasons.

Protest in Vienna against restrictions

40,000 people, according to police estimates, demonstrated this Saturday in the Austrian capital, Vienna, against the mandatory vaccination bill and health restrictions. The police made several arrests, but the march went well.

Burkina Faso team affected by Covid-19 before CAN

“Between four and five players” of the Burkina Faso team and its coach tested positive for Covid-19, so they will not be able to participate in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) on Sunday in Yaoundé, explained the assistant coach, who complained about the procedure.

Iranian poet Baktash Abtin dies in prison after taking Covid

Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin, an opponent of the Tehran regime, died in prison after being infected with Covid-19, several human rights organizations announced Saturday.

End of quarantine for dozens of personalities in Hong Kong

Dozens of Hong Kong officials and lawmakers, including the police chief and the finance minister, could end their quarantine after one of two Covid-19 cases detected at a party they attended turned out to be a false positive.

Authorities ordered a 21-day quarantine for about 180 people who attended the event.

More than 5.4 million dead

The pandemic has left 5,478,486 dead around the world, according to the AFP balance sheet this Saturday at 11:00 GMT (8:00 GMT). The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths (836,603), followed by Brazil (619,822), India (483,463) and Russia (315,400). Mexico, meanwhile, exceeded the limit of 300,000 dead on Friday.

The WHO (World Health Organization) considers, however, that the balance of the pandemic can be two to three times greater, if the excess mortality directly and indirectly related to Covid-19 is taken into account.