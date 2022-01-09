the trend is to buy on demand; understand

key points The price of used cars has risen in the country;

Over the past two years, Brazilians have been frightened by the increase in the price of used cars in the country. According to the National Federation of Associations of Automotive Vehicle Dealers (Fenauto), the lack of chips for the production of new vehicles, which caused a decrease in at least 300 thousand new brand new cars in 2021 was one of the reasons.

This ended up boosting the sale of used and used cars, which grew 17.8% last year and surpassed the mark of 15 million units sold.

biggest increase

The used and used car sector tends to register an average growth of 3% to 4% annually. As a result, this increase of almost 18% has become the largest in the entire history of the country. In December alone, more than 1 million used and used vehicles were sold.

Buy on demand

The pandemic made it difficult for the Brazilian industry to produce at least 300,000 zero vehicles last year and this may have changed the way we buy vehicles forever. This phenomenon should happen not only in Brazil, but worldwide.

In addition, the low production of new vehicles boosted sales of used and used cars. Among them, the need to raise money to pay off debts, selling your car and buying a lesser one to “remain money”; a greater offer of credit for financing, which facilitates their purchase; in addition to the fear of using public transport, largely due to the pandemic. Therefore, the expectation of automakers to grow 15% in zero car sales did not materialize, it only reached 3% in 2021.

What’s happening?

Before the start of the pandemic, manufacturers tried to predict which cars would be the best sellers and ended up producing in greater quantities.

However, the forecast was not accurate and a lot of money was wasted. Combining the margin of error with the pandemic scarcity, the solution found by the automakers was to sell on demand. Instead of buying right away, the customer chooses his car and orders as he pleases.

However, not all customers are willing to wait for months and, in Brazil, the sale of used and used vehicles broke a record, growing 17.8% last year. It was the biggest growth in the history of the sector, which on average has highs of 3% to 4% per year.

It is likely that sales will continue to be made on demand. In addition to being more predictable for manufacturers, the model is more profitable. Ford USA is already offering a $1,000 discount to anyone who orders any vehicle in advance.

Improvement for the second semester

The forecast is that zero car production will normalize only after the second half. However, some experts estimate that the lack of chips and other components and this should extend until 2023, largely because of the imbalance caused between supply and demand. This was reflected in used and used prices.

large number of cars

Having a lot with a large number of cars, trucks and SUVs is a huge loss of profits for dealers and automakers.

Dealerships have to cover the cost of financing all parked cars waiting for a buyer.

And automakers often end up producing more cars than necessary, hoping to satisfy every customer’s desire. That means more parts, more labor and more costs.

Inevitably, however, they end up spending more on advertising and incentives to weed out slow sellers.

Changes

Automakers have tried to change to a bespoke model, with little success as Americans don’t have the patience to wait for a car, they want to buy and already leave with the agency’s car.

It’s been a tough lesson for newcomers like Polestar, the Swedish maker of electric cars spun off from Volvo, which has had to adjust its US strategy.

The company had planned to deliver vehicles ordered by customers to stores, which would not transport vehicles on their lots.