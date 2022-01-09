The uncertainties generated by Ômicron in Brazil – Health

The world has learned a lot about Ômicron, but that doesn’t help us to know what will happen in Brazil. What we do know about Ômicron is that it spreads much faster. Each person infected with the original variant infected approximately three other people. A person infected with the strain has the potential to infect a few dozen people. but this high infection potential now he finds people already vaccinated ahead of him. Among vaccinated people, a large part, especially those who took the third dose, do not even get infected. Those who become infected have a mild flu-like illness.

The confusion caused by Ômicron in the developed world is because people with mild symptoms have easy access to testing. And, when testing positive, being forced to isolate themselves for 10-15 days (many countries are already decreasing this number). These people, with almost no symptoms, stop working, causing chaos in hospitals and airlines.

The first uncertainty about what will happen in Brazil is that we do not know how people vaccinated with two doses of Coronavac (there are tens of millions) will behave against Ômicron. The results described above came from studies done in populations vaccinated with Pfizer (Israel, USA) or Pfizer and Astra Zeneca (England). In Brazil, only the youngest population was vaccinated with Pfizer, and only a small part of the population took the booster dose. It may be that Coronavac protects against Ômicron, or it may be that protection is low and cases of people vaccinated with Coronavac will have more severe cases of the disease, with more hospitalizations and deaths. Coronavac remains unknown.

The second uncertainty is that the number of people being tested is small and biased towards the more severe cases and wealthier people. Without knowing the actual number of people with mild or asymptomatic cases, it is impossible to understand what is happening and what will happen in the coming months. Furthermore, the number of samples being sequenced to identify Ômicron cases is small and unrepresentative.

These uncertainties mean that the few data that have been released (the blackout in the SUS system makes the situation worse) are unreliable, not to mention wrong. And without information, Brazilians can only wait, see what happens, and hope that God is Brazilian. In the meantime, it is important for everyone to take the third dose as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children immediately.

