Theo Becker cites ‘forced vaccination’ and Fbio Porchat reacts: ‘Imbecile’ – Trends

Fbio Porchat criticized Theo Becker after the anti-vaccine post (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Theo Becker, known for his participation in the first edition of



The farm



, a reality show on Record TV, caused a stir on social networks when it published a publication about vaccination against Covid-19 and insinuated that some people were “forced” to be vaccinated, and took a reversal by actor and presenter Fbio Porchat.

Through Twitter, the ex-A Fazenda opened a vote this Saturday (01/08), for his followers to reveal a kind of status: “Vaccinated sorry”; “Vaccinated with fear”; “Vaccinated forced” or “All alternatives”.

In less than 24 hours, the ‘for there’ poll of controversy received more than four thousand responses, and 30.1% of voters responded that they were vaccinated by force.

On the same platform as the bird, Fbio vehemently repudiated the publication, retweeted Theo’s poll and even refuted the actor’s questioning, calling him: “Imbecile”.

“My situation is: wanting stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next carnival of the whole society that was vaccinated!”, fired the comedian, gaining the support of his followers, through the comments of the post. By the end of this text, the comedian’s position had registered more than 12 thousand likes.

It is worth noting that vaccination against the new coronavirus is the most effective way to fight the disease and avoid overcrowding in hospitals. According to data from the press vehicle consortium, in Brazil, 144.2 million people have already completed the vaccination schedule.

Check out the



tweets



:

WHAT ARE YOU IN WHAT SITUATION: %u2014 Theo Becker de Oliveira (@TheoBecker8) January 7, 2022