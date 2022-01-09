Theo Becker cites ‘forced vaccination’ and Porchat responds: ‘Imbecile’ | celebrities

The 45-year-old actor, Theo Becker, sparked controversy by publishing a poll on Twitter. He asked his followers to vote between “vaccination status” and cited “forced vaccination”. In response, comedian Fábio Porchat reacted by calling the actor an “imbecile”.
In a poll, Becker insinuated that all people were forced to get the vaccine. Among the options for voting were: “vaccinated with regret”, “vaccinated with fear”, “vaccinated forced”, or “all alternatives”.
On Twitter, Porchat reposted the poll and I talk about his own “status” when criticizing the fact that the actor has not yet been vaccinated.
“My situation is: wanting stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next carnival of the whole society that got vaccinated!”, wrote the comedian.
The vaccine is the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations caused by Covid-19 and is constantly a matter of debate between pro and antivacin groups.