Theo Becker cites ‘forced vaccination’ and Porchat responds: ‘Imbecile’ | celebrities

reproduction Theo Becker and Fábio Porchat

The 45-year-old actor, Theo Becker, sparked controversy by publishing a poll on Twitter. He asked his followers to vote between “vaccination status” and cited “forced vaccination”. In response, comedian Fábio Porchat reacted by calling the actor an “imbecile”.

In a poll, Becker insinuated that all people were forced to get the vaccine. Among the options for voting were: “vaccinated with regret”, “vaccinated with fear”, “vaccinated forced”, or “all alternatives”.

On Twitter, Porchat reposted the poll and I talk about his own “status” when criticizing the fact that the actor has not yet been vaccinated.

“My situation is: wanting stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next carnival of the whole society that got vaccinated!”, wrote the comedian.

My situation is: wanting stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next carnival of the whole society that got vaccinated! 👍🏻 https://t.co/XjsXnClwgS — Fabio Porchat (@FabioPorchat) January 7, 2022

The vaccine is the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations caused by Covid-19 and is constantly a matter of debate between pro and antivacin groups.