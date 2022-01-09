Theo Becker speaks of “forced vaccination”; Porchat: “Imbecile”

Theo Becker and Fábio Porchat discussed the issue of the vaccine against covid-19. While the actor was against it, pointing out that some people were “forced” to get vaccinated, the comedian retaliated: “Imbecile”.







Fábio Porchat becomes a beast with anti-vaccine status from Theo Becker Reproduction Instagram Photo: Playback / Instagram

On his Twitter profile, Theo opened a poll for his followers to vote on which vaccinated status they are: “sorry vaccinated”, “scared vaccinated”, “forced vaccinated” or “all alternatives”.

In the same place, Porchat republished the actor’s post, and could not contain himself when he cursed the actor. “My situation is: Wanting stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next Carnival for the whole society that got vaccinated”.

Vaccination against the coronavirus is the most effective way to fight the disease and avoid overcrowding in hospitals. In Brazil, 144.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against the disease.