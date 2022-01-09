Theo Becker talks about forced vaccination and Fábio Porchat reacts: ‘Imbecile’

Actor Theo Becker, 45, sparked controversy on social networks when he published a publication on vaccination to fight coronaviruses and insinuated that some people were “forced” to get vaccinated, and took a reversal by the humorist Fábio Porchat, 38.

On his Twitter profile, Theo Becker opened a poll for his followers to vote on which vaccinated status they are: “sorry vaccinated”, “scared vaccinated”, “forced vaccinated” or “all alternatives”.

On the same platform, Fábio Porchat republished the actor’s post, and pointed out that his situation is that of wanting “imbeciles”, such as Becker, to get vaccinated “soon so as not to spoil” those who have already received the immunizing agent against the coronavirus.

“My situation is: Wanting stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next Carnival for the whole society that got vaccinated”.

My situation is: wanting stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next carnival of the whole society that got vaccinated! 👍🏻 https://t.co/XjsXnClwgS — Fabio Porchat (@FabioPorchat) January 7, 2022

Vaccination against the coronavirus is the most effective way to fight the disease and avoid overcrowding in hospitals. In Brazil, 144.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Currently, the country is facing debates about the need to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years. For health experts, we must rush to immunize this portion of the population.

However, the vaccination of children has been the target of systematic attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his supporters. The agent has already threatened to divulge the names of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) responsible for approving the application of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children and said that his 11-year-old daughter Laura will not be vaccinated.