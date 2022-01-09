Thinking about moving? Discover the 9 countries with the highest minimum wages

High inflation, unemployment and low wages make many Brazilians think of new opportunities, even outside Brazil. If this is your plan, check out the list of the 10 countries with the highest minimum wages for those looking for a new life abroad.

By far, Brazil is among the most difficult countries to live in. The reason is the minimum wage, which is the second country with the lowest values ​​on the list of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Brazil is just ahead of Mexico.

higher salaries

According to the survey, the minimum wage in Brazil is one of the lowest in the world. This a lot of people already know. Now we are going to show you which countries have the best minimum wages to live and earn better.

The survey was based on the dollar, which justifies the difficulty for Brazil to do well on this list. Thus, the average minimum wage in the country was US$ 2.2 an hour. It is behind Chile, with U$3.3/hour and Colombia, U$2.9/hour.

Today, in the world, Australia is the country with the highest minimum wage in the world, being US$ 12.9 per hour worked. That is, almost six times more than what is paid in Brazil.

In addition, the amount of hours worked in Australia is also lower than in Brazil, with 38 hours per week. Quite different from what was registered in Mexico, where workers spend an average of 50 hours a week at work. In Brazil, the average is 39.5 hours worked per week.

After Australia, the second highest minimum wage is Luxembourg, followed by France, Germany, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland.