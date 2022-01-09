Thousands take to the streets in protests in France against the vaccination passport

The vaccination passport, if approved, will no longer accept negative covid tests to attend places of leisure and culture, which should further isolate unvaccinated people in France. In Paris, protesters against the document gathered in a procession that left for the Invalides around 3:00 pm (11:00 am EDT) in the Palais Royal square, after a summons from the president of the far-right Patriotas party, and candidate for the presidency, Florian Philippot.

Marine Le Pen’s former right-hand man denounced “the country of tyranny, of segregation, where millions of people are isolated.” In the crowd, a 57-year-old librarian, declaring herself close to the ideas of the radical left party, Unsubmissive France and environmentalists, said she was “uncomfortable” by Philippot’s presence. But even so, he wanted to “protest against the passport that becomes an obligation disguised as vaccination”.

A police source called the protest at the Palais Royal in Paris “tense”. As well as the one carried out on Boulevard de l’Hôpital (in the south-east of the capital), at the initiative of the yellow vests, with “the inclinations of certain radical members to speed up the demonstration, but this was quickly contained”, according to the same source.

The vaccine passport bill, approved by French deputies on Thursday, should be discussed in the Senate next week. In Lyon, a small crowd of protesters of all ages, where few wore masks, gathered in a relaxed atmosphere on Place Bellecour, in the center of the city. Among them are some “yellow vests”, tricolor flags of France and a red poster of the CGT union. Slogans denouncing a “social apartheid” and boos against President Emmanuel Macron and his prime minister punctuated the demonstration.

“Broken trust”

In Bordeaux, between 500 and 1,000 people, according to the police, and 9,000 according to the organizers, demonstrated despite the rain under the chants of “Macron we send you to m.”. “When will we have a real vaccine?” and “Broken trust”, were phrases present on handmade posters.

French President Emmanuel Macron created a stir on Tuesday in France by declaring that he was “very eager to irritate” the unvaccinated, by “limiting them, as much as possible, their access to activities of social life”. Words he assured and confirmed to assume “totally” on Friday.

A protester from Bordeaux, not vaccinated against Covid-19 “but not an anti-vaccine”, said she protested “for the first time in her life” because the words of the President of the Republic “were the last straw”. Beside her, another protester, who wants to remain anonymous, says she is “outraged, being a mother of two” at the president’s “lack of respect”.

In the east, 1,250 protesters marched in Colmar and 1,900 in Mulhouse, according to the Haut-Rhin city hall. There were 1,500 in Strasbourg, according to the municipality of Bas-Rhin. Authorities counted 121,000 protesters against the vaccination and health pass across the country on September 11, and about 237,000 participants on August 7th.