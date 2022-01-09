Three dogs are alive in a building that collapsed in Taguatinga

posted on 01/08/2022 12:03 PM / updated on 01/8/2022 5:15 PM



Balcony where it was possible to see the dogs in the building that collapsed in Taguatinga Sul – (credit: Rafaela Martins/CB/DA Press)

This Saturday morning (8/1), three dogs appeared on the balcony of the building that collapsed in Taguatinga Sul. Residents told the Correio that some pets are missing.

In the photo, you can see part of the head of one of the pets on the building’s balcony. The Fire Department confirmed that the rescue will be carried out this Saturday.

Indication of where the dog appeared on the balcony of the building that collapsed in Taguatinga Sul

(photo: Rafaela Martins/CB/DA Press)



Part of the structure of the commercial and residential building that was at risk of collapse, in the QSE special area 20 in Taguatinga Sul, collapsed in the early afternoon of Thursday (6/1), around 2:30 pm.

According to the Federal District Military Fire Department (CBMDF), pillars collapsed and took part of the structure with them. The site was isolated and evacuated after the corporation received an anonymous tip.

Seconds before the structure toppled, the building began to slowly sag. According to the military, there are still three intact floors, but the situation is critical and another collapse could happen at any time.

Dogs were called to carry out a sweep at the site in order to check if there are any victims that have not been rescued so far.