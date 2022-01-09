Today’s horoscope: January 9, 2022; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Sunday, January 9, 2022. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
The more you reaffirm your personality within the union, the better times will pass in the near future. Don’t give in for fear of hurting others, it’s a successful day and you should make the most of it today.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 37-30-72-64-49-2-26
Bull
Keep calming your bad mood at home and at work or you may confuse those closest to you. At the late hour of the day, go for a walk, you’ll earn more. Pay more attention to your expenses today, control yourself.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 42-75-55-59-15-56-36
Twins
A certain feeling of loneliness will invade your heart. Friendships and the couple will be able to fill that inner void. Don’t go on new adventures, stand firm or you’ll lose more.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 80-48-83-61-13-24-4
Cancer
Any kind of doubt that crosses your mind doesn’t wait for others to solve them, they can only give you their opinion, but in the end it should be up to you. Win by chance and new investments.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 43-18-65-19-8-94-91
Lion
Few disadvantages will impede your transition to goal achievement. There will be positive changes at work. Day full of good surprises that will change your life a lot.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 96-99-25-87-93-40-97
Virgin
You will find yourself overjoyed with news related to the family. If there are meetings in society, be as quiet as possible and observe everything well. It’s a day to select the good.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 54-95-29-46-17-27-58
Lb
It’s always good to discriminate against the people around you. But don’t be too selective and miss the good guys, relax in everything, today you don’t need to run too much.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 71-16-52-92-51-35-3
Scorpion
You will be easily captivated as your image grows, and a special sensitivity springs from you that will be noticed in every word and gesture. Luck with you is the day that what you play triumphs.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 98-62-68-33-9-32-89
Sagittarius
Today, people around you will know how to value all your contributions and ideas for new projects. Go ahead and don’t fall short of anything, enjoy the fact that the stars today bring you light and hope.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 39-81-66-7-60-76-0
Capricorn
You’ll receive pleasant news from family and friends you haven’t seen in a long time. Your mental state will be in great shape and you will win love. You get benefits from chance.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 5-86-1-70-10-28-85
Aquarium
Try to calm your nerves and don’t want to do too many things during the day. Take it easy and do the essentials. There will be disagreement with superiors, he reflects, he is not always right. Temperance.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 12-88-77-20-73-23-84
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fish
Last minute trips will change plans. Try not to get angry, as you will meet people who are important to your future. Pleasant surprises in the family that will make you very happy and open doors.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 78-57-41-34-53-45-11