Tomate goalkeeper receives a new invitation from another club after being called by Atlético-MG

Credit: Reproduction – Instagram

Protagonist in the first round of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr., goalkeeper Tomate received a new invitation to perform tests. After Atlético-MG made the facilities available for the Andirá player to test the base, Castanhal, from Pará, also opened the club’s doors to the young man.

The invitation to Tomate was made by the president of the aurinegro club, Helinho, who revealed the contact with the goalkeeper.

“We are interested. We made the invitation, even because of the situation that was created. We were sensitive to what happened to Tomate. Castanhal has this methodology of giving opportunities to boys, a team that has always valued the base a lot. I found it necessary to make the invitation. If you accept, you will be very welcome. He will have the opportunity to work with us and, who knows, to seek his future here”, said the president of Castanhal.

The invitation from Atlético-MG and Castanhal came after Eduardo Filgueira da Silva, aka Tomate, was substituted in the middle of his team’s game against Galo. Even being the protagonist, practicing good defenses, the young man was removed at 17 minutes into the second half, when the referee signaled a penalty for the Minas team. In this scenario, the Andirá coach removed the holder and placed Carlos, who is only 15 years old, in the hope that he would defend the penalty.

Tomate was incredulous at the coach’s decision, and was caught crying on the bench. The images of the athlete crying went viral across the country, and moved social media. In a matter of a few days, the goalkeeper gained about 400 thousand followers on Instagram and even received invitations from Castanhal and Atlético-MG.

READ TOO:

Diego Costa has a defined future at Atlético-MG after speculation

Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Vasco, Atlético-MG, Flamengo and São Paulo play for Copinha today (8); check the games

Ball market: In addition to Jorge Jesus and Carvalhal, Atlético-MG analyzed another Portuguese coach

Roth attacks Jorge Jesus, Atlético-MG chooses Diego Costa’s replacement and more: Saturday news (8)

Turnaround with Ronaldo, outbreak at Palmeiras and more: the latest in football

Messi, Lewandowski and Salah are finalists for FIFA’s The Best award

Sensação da Copinha, Endrick, from Palmeiras, can stop at Flamengo

Corinthians talks with Suárez and decides on Cavani